Over the course of their 15-plus years as a married couple, Jay Z and Beyoncé have given the world many a hit song, from “Deja Vu” and “Bonnie & Clyde” to “Crazy in Love,” the two sure know how to collaborate. They’ve also undertaken groundbreaking tours. In short: they know how to wow fans.
We asked our old friends at ChatGPT to write a song in the style of Jay-Z and Queen B. Given that the two have been together since April 4, 2008, there is a lot to draw from. So, what will the computer bots say? Find out below.
“The Power Couple”
(Verse 1: Jay Z)
Yeah, it’s that Bonnie and Clyde vibe
Jay Z and Beyoncé, together we collide
They call us the power couple, unstoppable force
Taking over the game, we stay on course
(Verse 2: Beyoncé)
Holding hands, walking through the flames
A love so fierce, it can’t be tamed
Like a melody, we harmonize as one
With every beat, our love’s just begun
(Chorus: Jay Z and Beyoncé)
We’re crazy in love, like a wildfire burning
No turning back, our love keeps returning
Through the highs and lows, we’re standing side by side
Forever together, on this wild ride
(Verse 3: Jay Z)
We make moves, yeah, we’re on top of the game
Stacking chips, building our empire’s name
They try to tear us apart, but we only grow stronger
United we stand, nothing can last longer
(Verse 4: Beyoncé)
In the spotlight, we shine so bright
Two souls connected, like stars in the night
Hand in hand, we conquer the world
Through all the chaos, our love unfurled
(Chorus: Jay Z and Beyoncé)
We’re crazy in love, like a wildfire burning
No turning back, our love keeps returning
Through the highs and lows, we’re standing side by side
Forever together, on this wild ride
(Bridge: Jay Z and Beyoncé)
Jay Z: From the block to the throne, we’ve come so far
Beyoncé: Through every battle, we’ve shown who we are
Jay Z: They said we wouldn’t make it, but look at us now
Beyoncé: A love like ours, they’ll never understand how
(Verse 5: Jay Z and Beyoncé)
Together we hustle, grinding day and night
We’re a team, unstoppable might
Through the ups and downs, we face the fight
With love as our armor, we’re soaring to new heights
(Chorus: Jay Z and Beyoncé)
We’re crazy in love, like a wildfire burning
No turning back, our love keeps returning
Through the highs and lows, we’re standing side by side
Forever together, on this wild ride
(Outro: Jay Z and Beyoncé)
Jay Z: It’s Jay Z and Beyoncé, we’ll never fall
Beyoncé: With you by my side, we can conquer it all
Jay Z: Through the years, our love has only grown
Beyoncé: We’re forever entwined, a love we’ve known
Together: We’re crazy in love, till the end of time
United as one, our souls forever entwined
Final Thoughts
As the song opens, A.I. reaffirms how close they are and, the implication is, how their bond helps to create the foundation for great love and great success. The bot duo even references their hit songs like “Bonnie & Clyde.”
In the spotlight, we shine so bright
Two souls connected, like stars in the night
Hand in hand, we conquer the world
Through all the chaos, our love unfurled
Adds Jay in the bridge,
They said we wouldn’t make it, but look at us now
But the song ends with the most important point: with love, with each having the other’s back, the possibility of any (major) failure is far, far away. Together, they’ve done that for each other, even through their personal ups and downs.
Jay Z: It’s Jay Z and Beyoncé, we’ll never fall
Beyoncé: With you by my side, we can conquer it all
Jay Z: Through the years, our love has only grown
Beyoncé: We’re forever entwined, a love we’ve known
Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images