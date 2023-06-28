We Asked A.I. to Write a Song in the Style of Jay-Z and Beyoncé – Check the Results

Over the course of their 15-plus years as a married couple, Jay Z and Beyoncé have given the world many a hit song, from “Deja Vu” and “Bonnie & Clyde” to “Crazy in Love,” the two sure know how to collaborate. They’ve also undertaken groundbreaking tours. In short: they know how to wow fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

We asked our old friends at ChatGPT to write a song in the style of Jay-Z and Queen B. Given that the two have been together since April 4, 2008, there is a lot to draw from. So, what will the computer bots say? Find out below.

“The Power Couple”

(Verse 1: Jay Z)

Yeah, it’s that Bonnie and Clyde vibe

Jay Z and Beyoncé, together we collide

They call us the power couple, unstoppable force

Taking over the game, we stay on course

(Verse 2: Beyoncé)

Holding hands, walking through the flames

A love so fierce, it can’t be tamed

Like a melody, we harmonize as one

With every beat, our love’s just begun

(Chorus: Jay Z and Beyoncé)

We’re crazy in love, like a wildfire burning

No turning back, our love keeps returning

Through the highs and lows, we’re standing side by side

Forever together, on this wild ride

(Verse 3: Jay Z)

We make moves, yeah, we’re on top of the game

Stacking chips, building our empire’s name

They try to tear us apart, but we only grow stronger

United we stand, nothing can last longer

(Verse 4: Beyoncé)

In the spotlight, we shine so bright

Two souls connected, like stars in the night

Hand in hand, we conquer the world

Through all the chaos, our love unfurled

(Chorus: Jay Z and Beyoncé)

We’re crazy in love, like a wildfire burning

No turning back, our love keeps returning

Through the highs and lows, we’re standing side by side

Forever together, on this wild ride

(Bridge: Jay Z and Beyoncé)

Jay Z: From the block to the throne, we’ve come so far

Beyoncé: Through every battle, we’ve shown who we are

Jay Z: They said we wouldn’t make it, but look at us now

Beyoncé: A love like ours, they’ll never understand how

(Verse 5: Jay Z and Beyoncé)

Together we hustle, grinding day and night

We’re a team, unstoppable might

Through the ups and downs, we face the fight

With love as our armor, we’re soaring to new heights

(Chorus: Jay Z and Beyoncé)

We’re crazy in love, like a wildfire burning

No turning back, our love keeps returning

Through the highs and lows, we’re standing side by side

Forever together, on this wild ride

(Outro: Jay Z and Beyoncé)

Jay Z: It’s Jay Z and Beyoncé, we’ll never fall

Beyoncé: With you by my side, we can conquer it all

Jay Z: Through the years, our love has only grown

Beyoncé: We’re forever entwined, a love we’ve known

Together: We’re crazy in love, till the end of time

United as one, our souls forever entwined

Final Thoughts

As the song opens, A.I. reaffirms how close they are and, the implication is, how their bond helps to create the foundation for great love and great success. The bot duo even references their hit songs like “Bonnie & Clyde.”

In the spotlight, we shine so bright

Two souls connected, like stars in the night

Hand in hand, we conquer the world

Through all the chaos, our love unfurled

Adds Jay in the bridge,

They said we wouldn’t make it, but look at us now

But the song ends with the most important point: with love, with each having the other’s back, the possibility of any (major) failure is far, far away. Together, they’ve done that for each other, even through their personal ups and downs.

Jay Z: It’s Jay Z and Beyoncé, we’ll never fall

Beyoncé: With you by my side, we can conquer it all

Jay Z: Through the years, our love has only grown

Beyoncé: We’re forever entwined, a love we’ve known

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images