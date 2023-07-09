What Happend to Kellyoke?

Fans of the daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, have probably noticed something different about the program, which is hosted by Kelly Clarkson. Indeed, where have the Kellyoke sessions gone?

While the opening segment to Clarkson’s talk show was going strong for years, more recently, there have been fewer and fewer song performances from the artist on recent shows. Even when the show has been in reruns over the years, the uplifting talk show has shared past Kellyoke performances “from the Vault.” But those are no longer posted on the show’s YouTube page and don’t seem to be placed before any recent episodes, new or not.

The most recent Kellyoke—i.e. those show-opening two- or three-minute offerings in which Clarkson takes on a song from another artist, covering it in her own special way—is from three weeks ago. It is a video of the vocalist performing the song “Pure Imagination” from the film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, done in the style of Fiona Apple.

As fans of Clarkson’s show and readers of American Songwriter know, we follow Clarkson’s performances each week. But will those pieces and those performances be a thing of the past?

Other recent offerings include “Can’t Stop” by Red Hot Chili Peppers and “Sorry” by Justin Bieber. Indeed, the Kellyoke performances, which have been staples for Clarkson and her popular daytime talk show, go back years.

In fact, two years ago, the segments were so signature to the hard-working Clarkson and her then-burgeoning television show, that she released an EP celebrating the music. That record included covers by Clarkson of artists like Linda Ronstadt, Billie Eilish, Radiohead, and The Weeknd.

Perhaps the move to New York has the show planning some changes as they continue forward. While we aren’t sure where the Kellyoke performances have gone as of yet. We are on the case.

