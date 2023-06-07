We Asked A.I. to Write a Duet in the Style of Bob Dylan and Dolly Parton that They Would Sing Together – Take a Look at the Result

As of today, Dolly Parton and Bob Dylan have never collaborated on a song. But when it comes to the world of Open A.I. and ChatGPT, they can come together and share styles. We asked ChatGPT to compose a song in the styles of Parton and Dylan as if they would duet the tune together and here below is what the all-knowing bot came up with.

Here is the fictional Dylan and Parton duet, “Across These Winding Roads.”

“Across These Winding Roads”

Dylan opens our fictional tune, singing,

(Verse 1 – Bob Dylan)

I’ve walked these dusty roads, my friend

With a guitar in my hand, my soul to mend

But tonight, I’m standing here with you

In this spotlight’s embrace, our voices true

That’s when Parton comes in with the second verse,

(Verse 2 – Dolly Parton)

In these mountains, I found my voice

A melody that echoes, a heartfelt choice

Now here we are, side by side

Two worlds colliding, hearts open wide

Clearly, the song is setting up the two singers’ partnership. And in the chorus, the lyrics and singers come together, even referencing themselves,

(Chorus – Dylan and Parton)

Together we’ll sing, our spirits soar

In this duet of life, forevermore

The troubadour and the angel’s grace

Bob Dylan and Dolly Parton, face to face

(Verse 3 – Dylan)

I’ll strum my guitar, the strings will weep

As I paint the tales, buried deep

A whisper of truth, a poet’s rhyme

In every word, a slice of time

(Verse 4 – Parton)

I’ll bring the twang, the country sound

A little bit of heaven, on this stage we’ve found

With grace and charm, our voices entwine

We’ll touch the hearts of those in line

(Chorus – Dylan and Parton)

Together we’ll sing, our spirits soar

In this duet of life, forevermore

The troubadour and the angel’s grace

Bob Dylan and Dolly Parton, face to face

(Bridge – Instrumental)

(Verse 5 – Dylan)

In this grand theater, the stories unfold

The fire in our hearts, burning bold

Through joy and pain, we’ll find our way

In this duet, we’ll make hearts sway

(Verse 6 – Parton)

With each note we share, a memory ignites

The love in our voices, shining bright

Side by side, we’ll conquer the stage

In this duet, we’ll turn a new page

(Chorus – Dylan and Parton)

Together we’ll sing, our spirits soar

In this duet of life, forevermore

The troubadour and the angel’s grace

Bob Dylan and Dolly Parton, face to face

(Outro)

As the curtain falls, we’ll take a bow

Bob Dylan and Dolly Parton, united now

In this timeless duet, our voices will blend

A melody that echoes, until the very end

Final Thoughts

While a duet between Dylan and Parton, especially in the ’70s or ’80s, would blow the minds of many a music fan, sadly, it likely won’t ever happen. But thanks to the gift of A.I., we can get some insight, perhaps, at least through the lens of a computer, what a song might look like. With the above lyrics, we can think about Dylan with his raspy voice and acoustic guitar, maybe even bringing a little harmonica to the mix. While Parton, with her blonde bouffant, would sing with her delightful vibrato. Ah, we can dream.

