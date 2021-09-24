Artists and Celebrities Celebrate Bruce Springsteen’s 72nd Birthday

Bruce Springsteen in New York City Winter 2018 (Photo credit: Danny Clinch, provided by Shore Fire Media)

Today (September 23), Artists and celebrities around the globe celebrated the 72nd birthday of the seminal songwriter, Bruce Springsteen. The New Jersey-born rocker, who has influenced everyone from Brandon Flowers of The Killers to former President Barack Obama, was on the minds of many, including writers, media publications, artists, and celebrities.

Springsteen, of course, rose to fame as a rock ‘n’ roll artist in the ’70s, especially with his record, Bord to Run (1975), and has remained one of its biggest names in music today. Springsteen even co-hosted a podcast, Renegades, with President Obama earlier this year.

Here are some of our favorite Birthday wishes for the Boss:

Billy Joel

Governor Phil Murphy

Nils Lofgren

Julie K. Brown

Steven Hyden

Rolling Stone

Corbin Reiff

Stevie Van Zandt

Bruce, for this part, celebrated on Twitter by promoting a new concert film release:

“The Seventies were a golden period in the history of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and the Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts is the greatest document of that era we will ever have.” – Jon Landau Pre-order the film and the live album here.”

Photo credit: Danny Clinch/ Shore Fire Media

