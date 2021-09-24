Artists and Celebrities Celebrate Bruce Springsteen’s 72nd Birthday

Today (September 23), Artists and celebrities around the globe celebrated the 72nd birthday of the seminal songwriter, Bruce Springsteen. The New Jersey-born rocker, who has influenced everyone from Brandon Flowers of The Killers to former President Barack Obama, was on the minds of many, including writers, media publications, artists, and celebrities.

Springsteen, of course, rose to fame as a rock ‘n’ roll artist in the ’70s, especially with his record, Bord to Run (1975), and has remained one of its biggest names in music today. Springsteen even co-hosted a podcast, Renegades, with President Obama earlier this year.

Here are some of our favorite Birthday wishes for the Boss:

Billy Joel

Happy birthday Bruce Springsteen! pic.twitter.com/WAi27c1szO — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) September 23, 2021

Governor Phil Murphy

I may be the Governor, but he’s The Boss.



Happy birthday, @springsteen! https://t.co/P5XWxdxTxm — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 23, 2021

Nils Lofgren

Julie K. Brown

Steven Hyden

Happy 72nd birthday to my hero Bruce Springsteen. Of all his many achievements, I think rocking this bolo tie and white Cadillac ensemble might be my personal favorite. pic.twitter.com/DCzWc75hFY — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) September 23, 2021

Rolling Stone

Happy birthday, Bruce Springsteen! 🎈

Last year, he gave us one of his most revealing interviews ever in a wide-ranging feature about the past and future of the E Street Band. https://t.co/IeLx51tzRy — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 23, 2021

Corbin Reiff

Celebrating Bruce Springsteen’s birthday by watching him shred over “Prove It All Night” in ‘78 🤘 pic.twitter.com/OLJO0UbQuC — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) September 23, 2021

Stevie Van Zandt

Happy Birthday Boss! pic.twitter.com/2rQdqGt6xa — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) September 23, 2021

Bruce, for this part, celebrated on Twitter by promoting a new concert film release:

“The Seventies were a golden period in the history of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and the Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts is the greatest document of that era we will ever have.” – Jon Landau Pre-order the film and the live album here.”

Pre-order the film and the live album here: https://t.co/sOZi4Pozgm pic.twitter.com/pfPnNy2LtB — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 23, 2021

Photo credit: Danny Clinch/ Shore Fire Media