We Asked AI to Write a Song in the Styles of Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll – See the Results

Reach into your pocket and pull out what money, change and nice buttons you might have in there. Then ask yourself this one question: Would you give it all to see and hear a collaboration between country stars Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll? Yes, yes you would.

Indeed, they’re two of the most distinct performers in the genre, then and now. Yet, to date, the two haven’t collaborated on a new song. Until now. We sought out ChatGPT to see what the AI bots thought a song in the styles of the two might resemble.

“Two Worlds Collide”

(Verse 1 – Dolly Parton)

Dolly:

Well, darlin’, it’s a brand new mornin’, the sun’s risin’ high,

I’ve got my boots on, my heart’s singin’, reachin’ for the sky,

I’ve seen a lot of highways, but darlin’, this one’s new,

And I’m hopin’ you’ll be by my side, ’cause I’m singin’ for you.

(Verse 1 – Jelly Roll)

Jelly Roll:

Well, Dolly, you’re a ray of sunshine, that’s for sure,

With your golden hair and your heart so pure,

I’ve been down some dark roads, but your light’s so bright,

Let’s hit the open road, girl, and ride through the night.

(Chorus – Both)

Dolly:

I’ll bring the twang in my guitar, darlin’, you bring the soul,

Together we’ll make music, makin’ spirits feel whole,

Jelly Roll and Dolly, a duet meant to be,

Two different styles, one beautiful melody.

(Verse 2 – Dolly Parton)

Dolly:

I’ve got a story to tell, like a country song,

About love and heartaches, and where we belong,

But with your bluesy touch and my country grace,

We’ll make sweet music, darlin’, all over the place.

(Verse 2 – Jelly Roll)

Jelly Roll:

I’ve seen the city lights and the neon glow,

But your simple charm, Dolly, it steals the show,

Let’s blend our worlds, make a musical dream,

With your country charm and my bluesy stream.

(Chorus – Both)

Dolly:

I’ll bring the twang in my guitar, darlin’, you bring the soul,

Together we’ll make music, makin’ spirits feel whole,

Jelly Roll and Dolly, a duet meant to be,

Two different styles, one beautiful melody.

(Bridge – Dolly Parton)

Dolly:

In this world of ours, so vast and wide,

We’ll find our rhythm, side by side,

From the smoky bars to the grandest stage,

Our music, like love, will never age.

(Bridge – Jelly Roll)

Jelly Roll:

So let’s sing it loud, let’s sing it proud,

From the heart of the city to the country crowd,

With your rhinestones shinin’, and my deep bluesy groove,

We’ll make magic together, darlin’, that’s our move.

(Chorus – Both)

Dolly:

I’ll bring the twang in my guitar, darlin’, you bring the soul,

Together we’ll make music, makin’ spirits feel whole,

Jelly Roll and Dolly, a duet meant to be,

Two different styles, one beautiful melody.

(Outro – Both)

Dolly:

So here we are, darlin’, two worlds collide,

Jelly Roll and Dolly, side by side,

In our musical journey, forever we’ll roam,

Together we’ll make this big world feel like home.

Final Thoughts

What a treat it would be to see these two larger-than-life individuals take the stage together and croon into microphones for their loving fans. While what they would come up with in real life, with pen on paper and honest-to-goodness guitar strings beneath their fingers, would assuredly be better and more unique than what AI could come up with, we nevertheless like this walk down the fantastical digital musical pathway.

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images