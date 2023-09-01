We Asked AI to Write Eminem’s “My Name Is” for JFK – Check Out the Results

Eminem is widely recognized as one of the greatest lyricists of all time. He’s captivating and magnetic and his use of rhyme is exquisite. The Detroit-born rapper also rose to fame in 1999 thanks to his debut single, “My Name Is,” which was produced by Dr. Dre.

That song was the perfect introduction for a new, albeit future, historical figure. So, we here at American Songwriter wondered: Who else might this tactic work for? If it worked so well for Eminem, then how about, say, former presidents? How about JFK?

We sought out ChatGPT for a little assistance. Here is what the artificial intelligence bot spit out. This is Eminem’s “My Name Is” for John F. Kennedy.

“Turned a New Page”

(Verse 1)

Hi, my name is, what? JFK,

I’m here to drop some knowledge in a big way.

From Boston to D.C., I made my mark,

With speeches that ignited a nation’s heart.

I was born in ’17, in Brookline town,

A future president, I was Boston-bound.

Went to Harvard, then the Navy, WWII,

Came back home with a mission, and I’ll tell you why.

(Chorus)

Hi, my name is, what? JFK,

I’m here to change the world in a brand new way.

Ask not what your country can do today,

But what you can do for the USA, okay?

(Verse 2)

I ran for Congress in ’46, no joke,

Won the seat, and I was no political folk.

In ’52, I married Jacqueline Bouvier,

Had two kids, Caroline and John Jr., hooray!

In ’60, I ran for president, no doubt,

Against Nixon, I stood tall, no backing out.

Debates on TV, I took the stage,

And won the election, turned a new page.

(Chorus)

Hi, my name is, what? JFK,

I’m here to change the world in a brand new way.

Ask not what your country can do today,

But what you can do for the USA, okay?

(Verse 3)

As president, I faced some heavy stuff,

The Cuban Missile Crisis, that was tough.

Civil rights battles, we had work to do,

I gave a speech, and I told the world it’s true.

“We choose to go to the moon,” I declared,

In ’69, Armstrong and Aldrin aired.

I inspired a nation to reach for the sky,

In the name of progress, we aimed high.

(Chorus)

Hi, my name is, what? JFK,

I’m here to change the world in a brand new way.

Ask not what your country can do today,

But what you can do for the USA, okay?

(Verse 4)

But tragedy struck on that fateful day,

In Dallas, Texas, they took me away.

November ’63, a nation mourned,

A legacy of hope and change, still born.

So, remember me, not just for my name,

But for the vision and the dreams I aimed.

To make this country better, come what may,

That’s JFK, and I’ll never fade away.

(Chorus)

Hi, my name is, what? JFK,

I’m here to change the world in a brand new way.

Ask not what your country can do today,

But what you can do for the USA, okay?

(Outro)

So, here’s to JFK, in history’s embrace,

A leader with style and a charming grace.

Though I’m gone, my legacy will forever stay,

Ask not what your country can do today.

Final Thoughts

While Marshall Mathers ChatGPT is not, the form of the song and the particular historical figure chosen—in this case, John F. Kennedy—makes for a fun read. Exercises like this get readers (aka students) interested in history and music. It’s a win-win.

