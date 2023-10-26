We Asked AI to Write a Song in the Styles of Tupac and Jay-Z

There aren’t two more compelling rappers in the history of the business than Tupac and Jay-Z. Unfortunately, the two were never able to collaborate and wow us before Tupac was killed in 1996. Enter Artificial Intelligence. We asked ChatGPT to work a little magic and write a song in the style of the two rappers.

“Struggle So Real”

(Verse 1 – In the style of Tupac)

Yeah, I’m back on the scene, it’s a resurrection,

Tupac Shakur, ain’t no need for introspection,

From the East to the West, we keep reppin’ the streets,

Where the struggle’s so real, where the pain never sleeps.

I rose from the ashes, like a phoenix in the night,

Still spittin’ rhymes that ignite, that shed light,

On the darkness we face, in this concrete jungle,

Where dreams get crushed, and we all gotta hustle.

But I ain’t here for the fame, I ain’t here for the wealth,

I’m here to speak the truth, ’til I take my last breath,

In the land of the free, where they say we’re all equal,

But the system’s so corrupt, it’s hard to find the sequel.

(Chorus – In the style of Jay Z)

Yeah, it’s Hova in the building, I’mma lay it down smooth,

From the block to the boardroom, yeah, I paid my dues,

I’m a mogul, a legend, in this rap game I reign,

From Marcy to the world, I’mma stake my claim.

I started from the bottom, now I’m sippin’ champagne,

But I never forgot where I’m from, that’s my main aim,

To inspire the youth, show ’em the way to the top,

With hard work and dedication, you can never be stopped.

(Verse 2 – In the style of Tupac)

I see the tears in mama’s eyes, as she prays at night,

Hopin’ I’ll make it out the hood, find a path that’s right,

But the streets keep callin’, it’s a siren’s song,

Got me feelin’ like a pawn, in this world so wrong.

But I won’t let ’em break me, won’t let ’em take me down,

I’ll rise above the hate, wear my thug life like a crown,

I’ll be a voice for the voiceless, a hope for the hopeless,

In the memory of the fallen, I’ll remain ferocious.

(Bridge – In the style of Tupac)

They say the good die young, but legends never fade,

In the hearts of the people, in the rhymes we’ve made,

Tupac and Hova, together on this track,

Ain’t no holdin’ us back, we’re here to bring it back.

(Verse 3 – In the style of Jay Z)

We’re the poets of the struggle, the prophets of the game,

We’ll keep spittin’ fire, keep risin’ to fame,

In the footsteps of the greats, we’ll continue to walk,

With the spirit of Tupac, and the soul of New York.

(Outro)

Tupac and Jay Z, we’ll forever be the truth,

In the booth, layin’ down these lines, for the youth,

From the East to the West, we’ll keep risin’ above,

In the styles of legends, we’ll continue to push and love.

Final Thoughts

Perhaps more than any two rappers, these two guys know how to galvanize a crowd and get a group of people on their side. Is there anyone else you’d follow faster to war? With a champagne bottle in one hand, and a microphone in the other, Tupac and Jay-Z could say just about anything and we’d believe them.

Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images