In the mid-1990s, you couldn’t turn on the television or the radio without finding out more details about the deadly East Coast-West Coast rap battle. It was a bloody several years, leading to the deaths of the musical genre’s two brightest stars: Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

Rivals to their own demise, the two rappers were, in a way, opposites in their styles, yet equally skilled. The Notorious B.I.G. used imaginative imagery and unusual rhymes to paint his verbal-sonic pictures. While Tupac spoke clearly, without blush, extolling the harsh truths of life directly.

While the two sadly never collaborated on anything, except verbal abuse on the record, we thought it would be worth a trip down Artificial Intelligence lane to see what our ol’ bot friends at ChatGPT thought a duet between the two rap icons would look like.

Check out the results below.

“Rivals But Respected”

(Verse 1 – Notorious B.I.G.)

Yo, it’s Biggie Smalls, the king of the East Coast

I bring the heat, the flow you can’t even boast

I’m notorious, notorious, a lyrical genius

Stepping on the stage, leaving you speechless

I’m smooth with the ladies, no need for a facade

But when it comes to rhymes, I’m the real rap god

I paint vivid pictures, stories of the street

From Brooklyn to Cali, my words can’t be beat

(Verse 2 – Tupac Shakur)

It’s Pac in the building, the West Side’s own

Spitting raw truth, every word carved in stone

I represent the struggle, the voice of the oppressed

My rhymes cut deep, never settle for less

From the concrete jungle to the city of angels

I speak for the voiceless, fight for the change that enables

To uplift our people, break the chains that bind

With every verse I drop, a revolution in my mind

(Hook – Both)

Biggie and Tupac, rivals but respected

Both geniuses, our legacy never neglected

Two different styles, but equally the best

Forever etched in history, we put rap to the test

(Verse 3 – Notorious B.I.G.)

I’m all about the money, the fame, and the glory

But I never forgot my roots, the streets tell my story

From the corner blocks to the top of the charts

My rhymes hit hard, shatter glass like darts

I’m the king of New York, the heavyweight champ

My flow is so sick, it infects like a vamp

I bring the flavor, the swag, and the soul

Notorious B.I.G., forever in control

(Verse 4 – Tupac Shakur)

I speak for the voiceless, the struggle and pain

My words are like bullets, they hit you in the brain

I fought against injustice, never scared to rebel

The thug life mentality, I wore it so well

But beyond the rough exterior, I had a message to send

To unite the people, my art was a godsend

Tupac, the poet, with a heart full of fire

I left a mark on the world, a legacy to inspire

(Hook – Both)

Biggie and Tupac, rivals but respected

Both geniuses, our legacy never neglected

Two different styles, but equally the best

Forever etched in history, we put rap to the test

(Outro – Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur)

Biggie and Pac, together on the same track

A rap duet for the ages, there’s no turning back

Though our lives were cut short, our music lives on

The East and the West, united in song

Final Thoughts

While the song isn’t quite up to the standards of these two street poets, Tupac’s verses come the closest. In life, he was laser focused—a style that may be a bit more imitable compared to the more van Gogh-esque imagery that Biggie offered.

This line especially sticks out from Pac:

From the concrete jungle to the city of angels

I speak for the voiceless, fight for the change that enables

To uplift our people, break the chains that bind

With every verse I drop, a revolution in my mind

Regardless of the veracity of the lyrics, it’s pleasant, to say the least, to think about the two on the same track. Bouncing over rhythms and beats and melodies. The above gives us a moment of that, a chance to daydream about these two rivals working in unison.

