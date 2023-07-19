We Asked AI to Write Eminem’s “My Name Is” for William Shakespeare – See the Results

Has there ever been a song so perfect at announcing the arrival of a star? In fact, Eminem’s 1999 hit major label debut single, “My Name Is,” has become something of a template, as much a form as an individual piece of entertainment.

In the spirit of education, we wanted to use the form Eminem so graciously gave us to provide an introduction to another important historical scribe, Mr. William Shakespeare. We recruited ChatGPT for a little help. This is the song AI wrote for Shakespeare.

“The Bard of Old”

(Verse 1)

Hi kids, do you like wordsmiths?

Wanna dive into the world of the classics?

Grab your quills, it’s time to take a trip

To the land of Shakespeare, where the verses grip

My name is Will, and I’m here to say

I wrote plays and sonnets in a major way

From tragedy to comedy, I covered it all

A literary genius, standing tall

I penned “Romeo and Juliet,” a tale of love so pure

Star-crossed lovers, a tragedy that endures

Macbeth, a tale of power and greed

A Scottish king driven by his wicked deeds

(Chorus)

My name is Shakespeare, the bard of old

I wrote the stories that will never grow old

From “Hamlet” to “Othello,” my plays unfold

I’m the master of words, the poet untold

(Verse 2)

I gave you “Hamlet,” the Prince of Denmark’s plight

To be or not to be, a question of life

And “Julius Caesar,” the fall of a great leader

Betrayed by his friends, a tragic theater

“The Tempest” takes you to a magical isle

With Prospero and his daughter, Miranda, in style

And “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a whimsical delight

Fairies and lovers entangled in the night

I captured the essence of human emotion

With wit and charm, a master of devotion

From soliloquies to puns, my words dance

Unraveling the human condition at every chance

(Chorus)

My name is Shakespeare, the bard of old

I wrote the stories that will never grow old

From “Hamlet” to “Othello,” my plays unfold

I’m the master of words, the poet untold

(Bridge)

I stood the test of time, my words live on

In theaters and classrooms, my legacy spawns

From Globe Theatre’s stage to modern-day halls

My name is synonymous with literary walls

(Verse 3)

So let’s raise a quill, pay homage today

To the man who paved the literary way

William Shakespeare, the master of verse

His plays and sonnets, an eternal curse

I wrote for the masses, the nobles, and kings

My words touched hearts, made the world sing

With iambic pentameter and rhyming schemes

I created a world beyond wildest dreams

(Chorus)

My name is Shakespeare, the bard of old

I wrote the stories that will never grow old

From “Hamlet” to “Othello,” my plays unfold

I’m the master of words, the poet untold

(Outro)

So remember my name, it’s Shakespeare, you see

The greatest playwright that will ever be

With quill in hand, I changed the game

And left a mark that forever will remain.

Final Thoughts

How great is the opening line: Hi kids, do you like wordsmiths?

The rest of the rap is solid, too. It touches on several of the timeless plays Shakespeare wrote in his time and the fact he did so for the populous, from nobles to common folk. Indeed, with this song, those who don’t know the Bard will get to know, in at least a brief way, who he is, what he did, and why it’s important.

