Jelly Roll Hilariously Stars in Wife Bunnie Xo’s Christmas Video as an Iconic Christmas Figure

Jelly Roll is getting into the Christmas spirit. Well, kind of.

The country singer recently starred in his wife, Bunnie Xo’s, annual Christmas video. He didn’t play Santa Claus or another jolly figure, though.

Instead he starred as a grumpy reindeer as Bunnie reworked the Christmas classic “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” with a “slightly mischievous” twist.

Also featuring TikTok star Matt Mathews, the video is a hilarious delight. It features moments such as a grandma smoking and drinking at the dinner table and a child giving someone the finger.

After the bad Grandma stumbles out of the house, she’s run over by none other than Jelly Roll the reindeer. After the fatal crash, there’s a funeral for Grandma, but Grandpa is too busy kissing his cousin to be sad. Jelly also pops up at the funeral, offering a sassy wave to the dearly departed.

In a TikTok post, Bunnie praised her husband for being a good sport. She did so alongside a video of the singer filming his part in front of a green screen.

“When you make your multi Grammy nominated husband act like a reindeer in your annual Christmas song video,” she wrote alongside the clip.

How Jelly Roll Celebrated Thanksgiving

Donning a red nose and antlers for his wife’s antics wasn’t the only way Jelly got into the holiday spirit this year. The singer also delivered 300 Thanksgiving meals to inmates at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility where he once served time.

“During this season, I’d like to give thanks for giving Jelly Roll. Last night, he provided a holiday meal to 300 inmates and staff on the same site where he was once incarcerated,” Sheriff Daron Hall wrote on social media. “Moments like this show the impact one person can make when they choose to lift others up. Thank you, Jelly Roll, for turning your past into purpose.”

Jelly made the visit during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning. During the onsite interview, Jelly reflected on how far he’s come.

“There was a time in my life where I truly thought this was it,” he said. “And then coming here after getting nominated for two Grammys, it just hits different.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage