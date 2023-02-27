Weezer Announces 30-Show U.S. Summer Tour with Modest Mouse, Spoon, and More

Weezer and a few of their closest friends are heading out on the road this summer for Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip.

Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! will include support from iconic bands of the last fifteen years as well as up-and-comers: Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, Spoon, and White Reaper.

The 30-date trek is scheduled to kick off on June 4 in Huntsville, Alabama making stops in Minneapolis, Austin, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Denver, Phoenix, and Las Vegas before wrapping on September 3 in San Diego, California.

The tour follows the band’s SZNZ project released in 2022. The SZNZ series, which was dubbed a four-EP song cycle, featured a new EP released at the start of every season. The series contained the No. 1 hits “Records” and “A Little Bit Of Love.” The SZNZ EPs follow the band’s 15th album Van Weezer, released in 2021.

Previously the band was forced to cancel a five-night Broadway residency due to low ticket sales.

“I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled, due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses,” said Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo in a statement. “I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us.”

In 2022, Cuomo also launched his own streaming service, Weezify, which will allow users to access the nearly 3,500 demos that he recorded between 1975 and 2017.

Tickets for Weezer’s Indie Rock Road Trip are on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10 am local time. Full dates for the tour are below.

