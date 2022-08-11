To celebrate the release of their four-EP project SZNZ, Weezer revealed a five-night Broadway residency, which has now been canceled due to low ticket sales.

“I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled, due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses,” said Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo in a statement. “I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us.”

Cuomo added, “Thanks to Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.”

The residency was scheduled to run at the Broadway Theatre for five nights between September 13 through 18 with the first four nights divided among the upcoming four EPs. Each EP was and is scheduled to be released at the start of each season with SZNZ: Spring and SZNZ: Summer, out earlier in 2022, along with SZNZ: Autumn and SZNZ: Winter in the upcoming months. The fifth night of the residency would have featured a set of even more Weezer classics and deeper cuts.

Earlier in the year, Cuomo also launched his own streaming service, Weezify, which will allow users to access the nearly 3,500 demos that he’s recorded between 1975 and 2017.

The SZNZ EPs follow the band’s 15th album Van Weezer, released in 2021.

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images