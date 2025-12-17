“We’ve Lost an American Classic”: Bruce Springsteen Mourns the Death of a “True Friend” and Country Rock Legend

Throughout Joe Ely’s career in music, the singer did more than produce a solo career. He also helped highlight country music in Texas during the 1970s. But that was just the start as he went on to collaborate with stars like The Clash and Bruce Springsteen. Sadly, on December 15, Ely’s family announced the singer had passed away. Never forgetting their work together and the friendship they shared, Springsteen admitted Ely had the voice “I wish I had.”

Back in 1995, Ely was hard at work on his album Letter to Laredo. During that time, he got the chance to work with Springsteen on the album. That time together blossomed into a friendship that brought them back in the studio for Driven to Drive in 2024.

According to reports, Ely passed away after battling Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s disease. His family announced his passing, noting the singer died at his home in Taos, New Mexico, with his wife and daughter by his side. He was 78.

Back in April, Springsteen celebrated Ely’s career when presenting him with the American Music Honors award. At the time, he said, “If the world was a fairer place, Joe Ely would have been huge! I mean huge!”

Seeing his friend as a top talent in the music industry, Springsteen added, “He had, and has, got it all. He’s a great songwriter, he looks dead cool, he’s a fabulous stage performer always with a great band, and he’s got that voice. The voice I wish I had.”

Bruce Springsteen Labels Joe Ely An “American Classic”

On Tuesday, Springsteen shared an entirely different message on Instagram. Not wanting to forget the legacy of Ely, the singer wrote, “Over here, we’re deeply saddened by the loss of Joe Ely, a singular American singer, great musician and great artist.”

Again, Springsteen used the moment to consider himself the lucky one to know Ely. “I was lucky enough to count Joe as a true friend and I will miss that voice and his companionship. Our hearts go out to his wonderful wife Sharon and the family.”

With Springsteen holding Ely in high regard, he finished the statement, writing, “We’ve lost an American classic.”

