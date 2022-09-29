Weyes Blood Haunts with Twisted New Video ‘It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody’

Natalie Mering, better known as Weyes Blood, announced her new album in early September, sharing a glimpse of the project by dropping the ghostly tune “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody.” Now, the singer has an equally eery music video to accompany it.

Upon the album’s announcement, the singer detailed it in an Instagram post: “This dystopian romance novel took a lot of dark juice to birth. Forged in fire as they say. I’m so relieved to finally share the opening track, ‘It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody.’ Listen on earbuds with an open soul, maybe you’ll get a creepy chest glow if you’re lucky.”

Her forthcoming album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is set for a Nov. 18 release and will be the second installment of a trilogy that began with the release of her fourth studio album, Titanic Rising, in 2019.

“’It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody’ is a Buddhist anthem, ensconced in the interconnectivity of all beings, and the fraying of our social fabric,” the singer described the album’s opening track upon its release on Sept. 12. “Our culture relies less and less on people. This breeds a new, unprecedented level of isolation. The promise we can buy our way out of that emptiness offers little comfort in the face of fear we all now live with—the fear of becoming obsolete. Something is off, and even though the feeling appears differently for each individual, it is universal.”

Now you can hear the haunting tune with its equally ghoulish music video. Check out “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” below, in which a twisted Disney drama plays out against a sorrowful piano arrangement and Weyes Blood’s airy, trilling Joni Mitchell-esque vocals. “Peep this dystopian technicolor dance number, witness the technological cannibalism, and watch me full-blown dance in ‘toon town,” the singer captioned a clip of the video on social media.

Weyes Blood will begin touring in support of her forthcoming album in early 2023. In Holy Flux Tour will kick off in January for a run of European dates and continue United States-side throughout the spring.

(Photo by Robin Little/Redferns)