Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight? How to Watch the Finale

One of the last new episodes of The Voice season 24 will air tonight (December 18). The tension will be high as the final five contestants take the stage for their final performances. They’ve been working hard for months and it all comes down to one last song. Then, fans across the nation will vote for this season’s big winner.

The penultimate new episode of The Voice season 24 starts tonight at 8/7c. Fans can catch the action live on NBC. Additionally, the episode will stream on the NBC app. However, those who don’t have cable won’t be left out. Streaming services that offer live TV such as FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling will stream the show live. Tomorrow, fans can stream the new episode on Peacock (December 19).

What to Expect from Tonight’s New Episode of The Voice

Fans can expect the biggest episode of the season to date. The Top Five contestants will deliver their most important performances for the big prize. As a result, new renditions of hit songs, stage theatrics, and high emotions will doubtlessly be the order of the night. After all, the remaining singers have made it this far for a reason. At the same time, their all battling it out for the grand prize.

This will be a big night for everyone. However, it’s more meaningful for two coaches—Reba McEntire and Niall Horan. This is McEntire’s first season as a coach and Horan’s final season on the show. As a result, both coaches are looking for a landmark win.

Both Team Niall and Team Reba have good odds of snatching the victory. Both teams have powerhouse singers left in the game. Huntley and Mara Justine will represent Horan’s team. Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar will represent McEntire’s team. Lila Forde is the sole remaining singer for Team Legend. Gwen Stefani’s final singer, BIAS went home last week.

The winner will be announced tomorrow night. The finale show will also feature performances from guest artists. Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Tyla, AJR, Earth Wind & Fire, Bryce Leatherwood, and more will take the stage during the finale event.

