What Channel Is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade On?

Thanksgiving can be a stressful day for everyone. Cooking, organizing, traveling, or getting ready for guests can make the holiday hectic. At least everyone will know on which channel the 97th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air. That takes a little pressure out of the morning. The cooking is still up to you.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is as much a part of the holiday as turkey, stuffing, and football. Countless people across the country tune in to the parade every year. It’s a perfect way to get the day started and get in the holiday spirit.

This year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC and for those who don’t have cable channels, it will also stream on Peacock. The parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. ET. This puts the start time thirty minutes earlier than in previous years. Today show hosts Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Savannah Guthrie will host this year’s broadcast.

This year’s parade route is two-and-a-half miles and the festivities will last three hours. It all starts at Central Park West and 77th Street. Then, it will travel down 6th Avenue before concluding in front of the Macy’s on 34th Street. The parade will feature 31 floats, 25 balloons, as well as a laundry list of top-notch performers.

Fans will also get a new viewing angle for much of the parade. Organizers set up cameras along the parade route to capture different angles of the floats and parades. As a result, Snoopy, SpongeBob, Santa, and rest of the parade favorites will beam into homes like never before.

Cher released her first holiday album this year. The aptly-titled Christmas dropped in October. Tomorrow, the legendary singer will perform a song from her holiday collection in front of Macy’s. Chicago will also perform during they parade. They’ll be on The Wondership float, sponsored by Wonder Bread. The band will be performing a song from their recently released collection Chicago Greatest Christmas Hits. That’s just the tip of the top-notch performer iceberg.

Full List of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performers

Cher

Chicago

Sesame Street Muppets

Drew Holcombe and The Neighbors

Bell Biv DeVoe

Brandy

En Vogue

Jessie James Decker

Ashley Park

ENHYPEN

David Poster and Katherine McPhee

Pentatonix

Paul Russell

Amanda Shaw

Manuel Turizo

Alex Smith

(Featured Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)