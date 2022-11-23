Who’s Performing at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and How You Can Watch

It’s hard to remember a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as star-studded as the one airing tomorrow, Thursday (November 24). But now that the event is back and perfected after 2020 and 2021, it makes sense big names would want to come out and show their tail feathers.

This year’s annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade—the 96th annual—kicks off on Thursday at 9 a.m. Eastern Time in New York City.

The show is available on NBC at 9 a.m. Eastern Time/Pacific Time. Or to see a live streaming broadcast, fans can watch the parade on the Peacock app from 9 a.m. to noon in all time zones.

Anchors from the Today show will host the event: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, both of whom are returning from last year. Famed television personality Al Roker was set to be a part of the broadcast, but sadly he recently revealed he’s been hospitalized for blood clots. At this time, it’s unclear if he will be back in time for Thursday.

Performing this year are a slew of big names, from Mariah Carey to Dionne Warwick to Trombone Shorty. Check out the full list below:

Performers on Floats

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin television stars, Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland, and Flula Borg, will be on the Birds of a Feather Stream Together float.

The viral songwriter Betty Who will be on the Her Future Is STEM-Sational from Olay float.

Hockey players-turned-boy-band Big Time Rush will be on Fantasy Chocolate Factory by Kinder float.

“Trailer Trap” artist Blanco Brown will be on the Everyone’s Favorite Bake Shop by Entenmann’s float.

Platinum artist Cam will be on The Wondership From Wonder float.

The one and only Dionne Warwick will be on the Toy House of Marvelous Milestones by New York Life float.

Platinum-selling Fitz and the Tantrums will be on The Brick-Changer from the LEGO Group float.

Grammy Award-winning Gloria Estefan along with Sasha (grandson) & Emily (daughter) will be on the Deck the Halls from Balsam Hill float.

American Idol-winner Jordin Sparks will be on Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party from Toys ‘R’ Us float.

Grammy Award-winner Joss Stone will be on the Heartwarming Holiday Countdown from Hallmark Channel float.

Grammy Award-winner Kirk Franklin will be on the Christmas in Town Square from Lifetime float.

Miss America Emma Broyles will be on the Big City Cheer! from Spirit of America Productions float.

The legendary Paula Abdul will be on the Big Turkey Spectacular from Jennie-O float.

The Dancehall Don, Sean Paul, will be on the Colossal Wave of Wonder by Kalahari Resorts & Convention float.

New Orleans jazz legend Trombone Shorty will be on the Celebration Gator from Louisiana Office of Tourism float.

Music legend Ziggy Marley will be on the Pinkfong Baby Shark by Nickelodeon float.

(To see images of the floats, click HERE.)

More Performers

Also set to make appearances at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade are late-night talk show host and noted musician (and Dolly Parton collaborator) Jimmy Fallon along with The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon house band, The Roots.

Broadway lovers will be able to see a performance from Lea Michele and the folks from Funny Girl. In addition, the casts of The Lion King, Some Like It Hot, and A Beautiful Noise will also perform numbers from their shows.

So, too, will the Radio City Rockets.

The Grand Finale

As American Songwriter reported earlier this week, Mariah Carey is set to conclude the festivities, singing her holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” She will do so before the main event as Santa Claus and his sleigh land by Macy’s on 34th Street in the Big Apple.

“My childhood dream is coming to life!” the pop star wrote in a post on Instagram, which features a countdown to the Nov. 24 holiday celebration. “I’m going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS, at this year’s @macys Thanksgiving day parade!”

Photo by Gotham/Getty Images