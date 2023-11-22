NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Shares Opinion on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Relationship’s Impact on the League

In a recent interview NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell discussed the current state of the league. During the conversation, he heaped praise on Taylor Swift. Additionally, he noted that her relationship with Travis Kelce is beneficial for the NFL overall.

Earlier today (November 22), Goodell appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss the current state of the NFL. It didn’t take long for Kelce and Swift’s romance to come up in conversation.

Nate Burleson broached the topic. “As the popularity of the league hits an absolute fever pitch, I have to ask about one thing or else there will be a specific demographic of fans that will come after me. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift,” he said. “What I do know is, there’s a group of fans that know him that are listening to more of her music. There’s a group of fans that love her that are now paying attention to more NFL games. I say what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Am I right about that?”

Goodell laughed and replied, “Absolutely! Listen, they’re happy. They seem to be enjoying their relationship. That’s great in and of itself.” Then, he added, “But, it has connected more fans of Taylor’s and more fans of the NFL in some ways. … They have a connection to our game and to Taylor.”

“She is an unbelievable artist, obviously. Travis is an unbelievable player. I think it’s great for the league to have that kind of attention,” Goodell continued. “We welcome it.”

Swift and Kelce’s relationship couldn’t happen at a better time for the NFL. Currently, fans are getting more games on television than ever before. For instance, tomorrow will see the first Black Friday NFL game in league history. Goodell also spoke about this.

“I think people want more football, but I think it’s all calculated. We’re not just putting more football out there,” he explained. “These are calculated, strategic, and they’re intentional to get people bigger events, more events and to gather around football. That’s why it goes so well with Thanksgiving—people coming together.”

(Featured image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)



