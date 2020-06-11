Garth Brooks is set to perform a concert on June 27 that will broadcast live at 300 drive-in theaters around North America, in a move to placate concert-goers craving live music outdoors this summer, after the cancellation of most live shows and music festivals following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exclusive concert, produced by Encore Live, will be the largest one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada. “I am so excited to get to play again,” said Brooks in a statement earlier today. “I have missed it so much and want to get back to it. This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

In order to adhere to state and local health mandates and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, Encore Live has partnered with leading health experts to establish safety procedures for fans and staff, including maintaining at least six feet of space between vehicles, the use of personal protective equipment by staff, limiting restroom capacity, and other guidelines around concessions to provide the utmost safety.

“Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer,” said Walter Kinzie, founder and CEO of Encore Live in the statement. “We’re excited to partner with Garth, who’s already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities.”

Brooks’s Drive-In concert is the largest of a collective of outdoor concerts in the works nationwide, predominantly at drive-in theater, which will allowing people to enjoy live shows again under COVID-19 restrictions.

In an interview with “Good Morning America” earlier today, Brooks said that Encore Live approached him with the idea of building 300 drive-in spaces (including any current drive-in theater owners who are interested in participating in the event) for a one-night only event.

“We’re excited because this is a reason to get out of the house, but you get to follow all the cover rules and you get to stay within the guidelines of social distancing,” says Brooks. “We’re calling it social distancing partying.”

Brooks added, “This is a prefect way for us to still get to play music and still follow all the rules that we’re under right now.”

Tickets for Garth Brooks concert go on sale June 19 at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

