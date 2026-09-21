The Real Reason Carson Daly Isn’t Hosting ‘The Voice’ Season 31

With a new season of The Voice finally here, producers prepared for an unforgettable show with Queen Latifah, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Riley Green coaching. Having a wide range of talent on the stage, the coaches hoped to discover that perfect singer to help them land in the finale. But first, they would have to survive the Blind Auditions, Playoffs, and live shows. While welcoming Queen Latifah and Green to the competition, this will mark Carson Daly’s last season before taking a break as host. And according to Daly, there was a reason for his stepping away.

Throughout the history of The Voice, producers have highlighted more than a few stars as coaches. There were Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, Usher, John Legend, CeeLo Green, and Christina Aguilera. For Blake Shelton, his time on the show brought him more than a few wins as he nurtured a lasting relationship with another coach, Gwen Stefani.

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During all the highs and lows of the show, there was Daly. Becoming somewhat of an anchor for The Voice, Daly hosted the series for the past 16 years. And when season 31 premieres in 2027, it will be the first time Daly won’t be part of the singing competition. When the announcement was made, fans quickly expressed their concern over the decision. Not knowing if this was the end for Daly, the host decided to set the record straight.

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Carson Daly Is Still Part Of ‘The Voice’

Season 31 will be completely different from what fans of The Voice are accustomed to. Instead of giving aspiring artists the spotlight, the season, dubbed The Voice: Celebrity, will include exactly that – celebrities. Bringing an assortment of athletes, comedians, and influencers, The Voice: Celebrity revealed that Keke Palmer would host.

Sharing his excitement about Palmer, Daly promised he wasn’t the right fit for the unique season. “I am not the right host for it. We have a NEW amazing HOST! The triple threat queen keke who is PERFECT for it! I’m so grateful she carved out the time in her busy career to help us out. We’re all big fans & welcome her to the family.”

And for those wondering if he will ever return – “Many today have asked if I’m leaving the show. Nope. Hopefully this post clears up any confusion. I am still hosting the show currently. In fact, I have hosted & produced every single second of the show since day 1, 30 seasons. 16 years. I’ll be producing Celeb Voice only & helping it launch from behind the scenes.”

Don’t miss the season premiere of The Voice, airing Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC via Getty Images)