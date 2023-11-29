‘The Voice’ Season 24: A Look at the 3 Remaining Singers on Team Reba

Although it was difficult for fans to watch Blake Shelton leave The Voice following his epic 23-season run, his replacement, Reba McEntire, is looking to be the contender during her first season as a coach.

The country megastar has a team consisting of three amazing singers and is looking to get her first coaching win. Here are the singers on the Team Reba roster.

Ruby Leigh is a 16-year-old from Foley, Missouri. She is now the youngest contestant this season after Team Niall’s Julia Roome, who is 13 years old, was eliminated in the playoffs. The Voice contestant wowed the coaches in the blind audience round with her rendition of “I Want to be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart” by Patsy Montana. All four coaches, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Niall Horan, and McEntire turned their chairs. Leigh ended up selecting McEntire.

Jordan Rainer is a 33-year-old singer from Atoka, Oklahoma who loves country music. She sang McEntire’s “Fancy” in the blind auditions, calling the song’s writer, a strong woman. “It was made famous by a strong woman, and it represents lyrically what women do to survive,” Rainer said.

Rainer also had all four judges turn their chairs and McEntire was the contestant’s first choice. However, Legend had a way with words. He tried to convince her to join his team by stating she was a real-deal singer. Rainer picked McEntire anyway despite the praises from Legend.

Jacquie Roar is the final singer of Team Reba. The 37-year-old is from Granada Hills, California, and has a range fitting for country and rock. She sang Gretchen Wilson’s “Here For the Party” during the blind audiences. The performance was so amazing that she had all the judges turning their chairs.

While Roar originally joined Team Gwen after the blind auditions, McEntire ended up stealing The Voice contestant during the Battle round.

(Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images)