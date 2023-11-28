How to Stream ‘The Voice’ Tonight for Free

With The Voice playoffs set to return to NBC on Monday night at 8 p.m. EST, many of the long-time TV singing competition’s fans are wondering where to stream the latest and exciting episode for free.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Voice season 24 is currently available for streaming on platforms such as Peacock and FuboTV. Luckily for viewers, FuboTV is offering a free trial for those interested in signing up for a membership. The free trial for FuboTV lasts for seven days.

Although Peacock is not doing a free trial of its services at this time, it is offering a Black Friday Deal, which is $1.99 a month for 12 months or $19.99 for a one-year subscription. The offer excludes current Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers. The platform notes the current retail rates apply after the offer ends, which is $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

Viewers are also able to watch through NBC’s streaming service as well. By creating a new NBCUniversal Profile, fans will receive three credits. Each episode on the platform is worth one credit.

The Voice returned for its season 24 in late September. Reba McEntire joined the coaches panel alongside returning coaches Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend. She replaced long-time coach Blake Shelton, who exited the series at the end of season 23.

McEntire previously spoke about the pressure she has for coaching on the show after Shelton’s 12-year run. “It’s a lot of pressure because nobody can replace Blake Shelton,” the new The Voice coach explained to Newsweek. “He’s a huge personality and a wonderful person. So I’m just getting in there trying to have fun and represent country music as best I can.”

McEntire added that The Voice is a “well-oiled machine” and everyone has a game plan. “Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful.”

(Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)