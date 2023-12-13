Hear Her Roar! Watch Jacquie Roar Belt Out Heart’s “Alone” on ‘The Voice’

On Tuesday night, The Voice narrowed down its field of season 24 finalists from nine to five. After the first four contestants who were moving on to next week’s finals were announced, the remaining five had to perform a song, with one lucky singer then getting the chance to be saved instantly by America.

Videos by American Songwriter

The first four finalists picked were Team Niall’s Mara Justine and Huntley, Team Reba’s Ruby Leigh, and Team Legend’s Lila Forde. That left Team Reba’s Jacquie Roar and Jordan Rainer, Team Niall’s Nini Iris, Team Gwen’s BIAS, and Team Legend’s Mac Royals to battle it out for the last spot.

Jacquie Roar’s Performance

Jacquie Roar chose to perform the Heart power ballad “Alone,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1987.

Roar, who has shown herself to be one of the season’s most powerful singers, practically blew the roof off of the studio with her fierce rendition of the tune.

Coach Reba’s Reaction

After Jacquie’s performance, her coach, Reba McEntire had plenty of positive feedback for her.

“Girl, as John [Legend] would say, you were sanging tonight! Not singing… sanging! Oh, my God!” the country star enthused. “If America doesn’t vote you through, I don’t know what to think. You’re good. You’re professional. You are a star. Girl, you need to go to the finals … Way to go!”

Last Words Before the Big Reveal

Before the results of the vote were revealed at the end of the show, Roar had the chance to tell McEntire what her experience being mentored by the country legend meant to her.

“I can’t thank you enough for just letting me email you over and over again, and answering me, and just being a genuine coach and giving me solid advice I can use for the rest of my career,” she said. “You are an incredible woman and an incredible artist. I respect you so much.”

McEntire thanked Roar for her kind words, and then told her, “My whole life has been enriched by getting to know you and watch you and see how you’ve blossomed with your training here. Everybody at The Voice loves you and loves your talent.”

She added, “Whatever happens tonight, it ain’t gonna stop. I know it won’t.”

The Last Finalist Is Announced

Then it was time for the fifth and last contestant going through to next week’s finals to be announced.

“Your fifth finalist is Jacquie Roar!” host Carson Daly declared. As the show ended Roar tearfully embraced her fellow contestants.

Fans can tune in to NBC next Monday and Tuesday (December 18 and 19) to watch the final episodes of season 24 of The Voice. The pulse-pounding action starts at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Additionally, the finale will stream on the NBC app, FuboTV, and other streaming platforms with live TV addons. The show will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day.