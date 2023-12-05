What Time Does ‘The Voice’ Air Tonight? Tune in for Tuesday Night’s Results Show

Fans won’t want to miss The Voice tonight. The first results show of the season will reveal who goes on to the Semi-Finals and who has to pack it in and go home. The competition is getting more intense and the stakes are higher than they’ve been all season.

The Voice airs tonight on NBC and streams live on the NBC app. The show starts at 8/7c. Those who don’t have cable can also watch tonight’s episode live on FuboTV. Additionally, it will be available to stream on Peacock tomorrow morning. The entire season is available to binge for those who want a recap of the competition so far.

Highlights from Last Night’s Episode of The Voice

Jacquie Roar kicked things off last night. Representing Team Reba, she took the stage in a black cowboy hat and silver knee-high western-style boots. She performed “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” by Lainey Wilson and set the bar for the night.

Later in the show, Lila Forde, representing Team Legend, performed “Closer to Fine” by the Indigo Girls. She sang the song from behind a piano and made the track her own. Fans praised her authenticity and the fact that she was able to impress without anything but her voice and piano skills.

Ruby Leigh put her incredible singing and yodeling skills on full display with a cover of “You Lie” by her coach, Reba. Fans online praised the young singer for seemingly having a deep connection to the story of the song.

BIAS turned in a memorable performance of “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” by Johnny Cash. However, he didn’t attempt to match the aged and solemn baritone that Cash brought to the song. Instead, he made it his own. It was a rocking rendition of one of the best-loved songs of the Man in Black’s later catalog. It even made McEntire wish he was on her team. “That’s the reason I wanted you on my team,” she told him. “I kept turning for you. I kept politicking for you. My gosh, you’re good. That’s a wonderful performance. I’m so proud of you.”

Tune in tonight to see which of the performers voters pushed through to the next round on The Voice.

