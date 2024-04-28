What Were the Top Songs from the Year ‘American Idol’ Star Emmy Russell Was Born?

And just like that, American Idol is down to its top 10 on season 22. In order to secure their spot among the top 8, each contestant must perform a song from the year they were born. Emmy Russell has been a fan favorite all season, as much for her vulnerable performances as her pedigree. But does the granddaughter of the late country legend Loretta Lynn have what it takes to make the top 8? And what song will the 25-year-old choose from her birth year?

What Will Emmy Russell Sing On ‘American Idol’ Tonight?

Russell was born in 1999. The Tennessee native recently turned 25 in January. The end of the 20th century was a special time for music. BuzzFeed even went as far as to name the end of the millenium “the greatest year in music history.” We had Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and our pick of boy bands. What more could you ask for?

What does this mean? The pre-Y2K choices are endless for Emmy Russell. Here are a few chart toppers from the turn of the century:

Britney Spears, “..Baby One More Time”

TLC, “No Scrubs”

Christina Aguilera, “Genie in a Bottle”

Jennifer Lopez, “If You Had My Love”

Mariah Carey featuring Jay-Z, “Heartbreaker”

Monica, “Angel of Mine”

Russell’s dreamy vocals may also be a perfect match for another 1999 hit, “I Will Remember You” by Sarah McLachlan. The timeless piano ballad peaked at No. 14 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart that year.

Additionally, if Russell wants to flex her country chops, there’s plenty of material there. Faith Hill’s “Breathe” and Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much” could be just what she needs to get to the top 8.

Here were the top 10 songs from the week that Russell was born (Jan. 9-15, 1999), according to Billboard:

R. Kelly and Celine Dion, “I’m Your Angel” Deborah Cox, “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here” Brandy, “Have You Ever?” Britney Spears, “…Baby One More Time” Divine, “Lately” 98 Degrees, “Because of You” Total, featuring Missy Elliott, “Trippin'” Lauryn Hill, “Do Wop (That Thing)” Faith Evans, “Love Like This” Shania Twain, “From This Moment On”

Tune in to ABC tonight at 8 p.m. ET to see Russell’s song choice.

