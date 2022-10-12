When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Line-up Featuring Green Day, 5SOS and More

Earlier this year, ’00s pop-punk fans were gifted the announcement of a festival tailor-made for their nostalgia-fuelled group called When We Were Young.
The festival is set to have its inaugural event on Oct. 22, 23, and 29 in Las Vegas with a line-up that boasts the best and the brightest of the genre, including My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne, and Bright Eyes. A sort of Warped tour 2.0, the event has generated enough buzz that the organizers have already announced a second annual fest.
Slated for October 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, the new line-up ups the ante even more with Green Day and the newly reunited Blink-182 taking the top spots.
Tuesday (Oct. 11), Blink-182 announced the return of Tom DeLonge, who left the group in 2015. The three-piece also announced that there is a new record on the way with the original members all present and accounted for. When We Were Young will be one stop on a sprawling world tour for the group.
Elsewhere on the bill are 20 Seconds To Mars, the Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds Of Summer, All Time Low, Peirce The Veil, Thrice, Rise Against, a reunited Something Corporate, Gym Class Heroes, Beach Bunny, Joyce Manor, Tigers Jaw and Citizen.
Check out the full lineup below.
Pre-sale for the 2023 festival starts this Friday (Oct. 14). Find all the details, HERE. Given how quickly this year’s fest sold out, tickets for next year will be a hot commodity with the potential for additional dates to be added.
When We Were Young Festival — 2023 Lineup
Green Day
Blink-182
Good Charlotte
Rise Against
Yellowcard
Sum 41
Simple Plan
New Found Glory
30 Seconds to Mars
The Offspring
5 Seconds of Summer
All Time Low
Pierce the veil
Thrice
Something Corporate
Gym Class Heroes
Motion City Soundtrack
Say Anything
Michelle Branch
Saves The Day
MxPx
The Academy Is…
Bowling for Soup
Less Than Jake
Finch
Movements
Waterparks
Relient K
Turnover
Goldfinger
The Ataris
Plain White T’s
Beach Bunny
Joyce Manor
AJJ
Citizen
The Veronicas
The Front Bottoms
The Wrecks
Tigers Jaw
Hot Mulligan
Lit
Zebrahead
Set It Off
No Pressure
Fenix TC
The Movie Life
Ekkstacy
Knuckle Puck
Kenny Hoopla
Games We Play
Jean Dawson
Magnolia Park
(Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)