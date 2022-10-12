When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Line-up Featuring Green Day, 5SOS and More

Earlier this year, ’00s pop-punk fans were gifted the announcement of a festival tailor-made for their nostalgia-fuelled group called When We Were Young.

The festival is set to have its inaugural event on Oct. 22, 23, and 29 in Las Vegas with a line-up that boasts the best and the brightest of the genre, including My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne, and Bright Eyes. A sort of Warped tour 2.0, the event has generated enough buzz that the organizers have already announced a second annual fest.

Slated for October 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, the new line-up ups the ante even more with Green Day and the newly reunited Blink-182 taking the top spots.

Tuesday (Oct. 11), Blink-182 announced the return of Tom DeLonge, who left the group in 2015. The three-piece also announced that there is a new record on the way with the original members all present and accounted for. When We Were Young will be one stop on a sprawling world tour for the group.

Elsewhere on the bill are 20 Seconds To Mars, the Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds Of Summer, All Time Low, Peirce The Veil, Thrice, Rise Against, a reunited Something Corporate, Gym Class Heroes, Beach Bunny, Joyce Manor, Tigers Jaw and Citizen.

Check out the full lineup below.

Pre-sale for the 2023 festival starts this Friday (Oct. 14). Find all the details, HERE. Given how quickly this year’s fest sold out, tickets for next year will be a hot commodity with the potential for additional dates to be added.

When We Were Young Festival — 2023 Lineup

Green Day

Blink-182

Good Charlotte

Rise Against

Yellowcard

Sum 41

Simple Plan

New Found Glory

30 Seconds to Mars

The Offspring

5 Seconds of Summer

All Time Low

Pierce the veil

Thrice

Something Corporate

Gym Class Heroes

Motion City Soundtrack

Say Anything

Michelle Branch

Saves The Day

MxPx

The Academy Is…

Bowling for Soup

Less Than Jake

Finch

Movements

Waterparks

Relient K

Turnover

Goldfinger

The Ataris

Plain White T’s

Beach Bunny

Joyce Manor

AJJ

Citizen

The Veronicas

The Front Bottoms

The Wrecks

Tigers Jaw

Hot Mulligan

Lit

Zebrahead

Set It Off

No Pressure

Fenix TC

The Movie Life

Ekkstacy

Knuckle Puck

Kenny Hoopla

Games We Play

Jean Dawson

Magnolia Park

(Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)