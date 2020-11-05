Jerrod Niemann Puts You Into The Holiday Spirit With “White Christmas in The Sand”

The best part about Christmas is that it can be celebrated from anywhere. For some, like singer/songwriter, Jerrod Niemann, the ideal Christmas day involves staying in and sitting by the fire, seeing a blanket of snow outside. Others prefer to get out of the cold weather and head somewhere warmer.

“I grew up in Kansas, so I was lucky enough to experience countless snow-filled holidays. Even though relaxing on a beach is one of my favorite things to do, I’m also a sucker for tradition – I’d almost always pick the kind of Christmas you see in the movies over a warm vacation. That being said, if my family ever wanted to pack up and go to the beach for our holiday get together, they wouldn’t have to ask me twice,” says Niemann.

Wherever you decide to spend the holiday, you are guaranteed to feel festive when listening to Niemann’s newest song, “White Christmas in the Sand.”

This single, along with his other upcoming Christmas song, “There’s No Need For Mistletoe,” was actually written a few years ago. At the time, a band member in the Oak Ridge Boys mentioned their Christmas album and asked if Neimann would also be putting something out for the season. This prompted him to write both of these songs just a few days later.

“I have no idea if they ever actually heard them, but I’m so glad those great guys helped give me a reason to dive into writing my own holiday music. I ended up recording both of these songs in my home studio, which was a lot of fun and I learned a lot in the process.”

In 2014, Niemann recorded a cover of “Holly Jolly Christmas” and was featured in “Christmas Kissin’” by The Henningsens. He told American Songwriter why this year, he chose to release his own tunes instead covering one of the classics.

“I love the old, classic, Christmas music and have always had fun recording my favorites in the past. In fact, both of these original holiday songs that I’m releasing were definitely inspired by those great tunes we all know and love – because, let’s be honest, it’s hard not to be inspired by them. “

“I think I just wanted to share my own take on Christmas music this time around, while still trying my best to pay homage to the classics.

It seems pretty fitting that Neimann would release these Christmas songs, considering he shared that it is his favorite holiday.

“I see so many people being thoughtful and caring around that time of year. I love how it shows us just how giving and loving people really are.”

Tis’ the season for new Christmas music and it’s definitely not too early to start listening to this song.

Listen to “White Christmas in the Sand” down below: