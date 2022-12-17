Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Soundtrack Released

On Friday (December 16), the music from the new biopic, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, was unleashed onto the world.

The new release includes a rare and reimagined version of the hit “Don’t Cry For Me” along with the original version and special renditions of Houston songs performed by various artists.

Listen HERE.

The new Houston biopic drops in theaters on December 23.

“This totally unique soundtrack album brings many of Whitney’s classics into 2023 and beyond,” said legendary record producer Clive Davis. “Contemporary, current, and often scorching, if you love Whitney’s music, you must own this album!”

Featuring music spanning two decades of Houston’s career, I Wanna Dance With Somebody (The Movie: Whitney New, Classic and Reimagined) includes nearly two hours of remixed and original versions of Whitney Houston songs, with special guest features by BeBe Winans, Clean Bandit, Kygo, Lucky Daye, SG Lewis, Samaria, Jax Jones, Leikeli47, P2J, Oxlade, Pheelz, and more.

“We are thrilled to be releasing the amazing 35-song soundtrack to the Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody film with RCA Records,” says Pat Houston, President of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston. “We think the fans will be excited to hear some incredible music they know and love, as well as some new never-before-released tracks, including ‘Far Enough’ and the incredible ‘Don’t Cry For Me,’ which ends the film.”

Earlier this month, RCA announced the original soundtrack would include three rare versions of “Don’t Cry For Me,” a never-before-released a cappella, a full-length film version by Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, and a reimagined recording by record producer Sam Feldt.

“I am extremely honored and proud to have been asked to reimagine a track made by all-time legend Whitney Houston,” says Feldt. “Being a key part of this unique movie’s soundtrack by turning this classic into a 2023-ready dance-pop banger is an absolute pleasure, and I can’t wait for the fans to hear it.”

“I’m beyond excited for the fans and the next generation of fans to experience the greatness of Whitney and what her voice meant and still means to all of us,” says Jerkins.

On February 10, Legacy Recordings, in cooperation with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, will release the icon’s first two studio albums on vinyl, featuring the original album packaging and an exclusive Target edition. Both are available for pre-order HERE.

Check out the tracklist here below.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody Soundtrack Tracklisting

1. I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Whitney Houston & P2J)

2. Don’t Cry For Me (Whitney Houston & Sam Feldt)

3. Higher Love (Whitney Houston & Kygo)

4. The Greatest Love Of All (Whitney Houston & Jax Jones)

5. I’m Every Woman (Whitney Houston & SG Lewis)

6. How Will I Know (Whitney Houston & Clean Bandit)

7. I Love The Lord (Whitney Houston, BeBe Winans, Great John)

8. Don’t Cry For Me (Darkchild Film Version)

9. Honest (Heartbreak Hotel) [Whitney Houston & Lucky Daye]

10. Okay (Whitney Houston, Oxlade, Pheelz)

11. You’ll Never Stand Alone (Moto Blanco Remix)

12. Love Will Save The Day (MATVEI Remix)

13. Tomorrow (Whitney Houston & Samaria)

14. Home (Live from The Merv Griffin Show)

15. You Give Good Love

16. Saving All My Love for You

17. If You Say My Eyes Are Beautiful (Whitney Houston & Jermaine Jackson)

18. Far Enough

19. I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)

20. So Emotional

21. Where Do Broken Hearts Go

22. Moment Of Truth

23. I’m Your Baby Tonight

24. The Star-Spangled Banner (Live from Super Bowl XXV)

25. One Moment In Time

26. I Will Always Love You (Live from The Concert for a New South Africa)

27. Medley: I Loves You, Porgy / And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going / I Have Nothing (Live from The 21st Annual American Music Awards)

28. Run To You

29. Impossible Things (Whitney Houston & Leikeli47)

30. Why Does It Hurt So Bad (from the “Waiting to Exhale” – Original Soundtrack)

31. It’s Not Right, But It’s Okay

32. My Love Is Your Love

33. I Didn’t Know My Own Strength (Live from The Oprah Winfrey Show)

34. Clive’s Message

35. Don’t Cry For Me (A Cappella)

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images