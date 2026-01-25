Who Is Performing the Halftime Show at the Rams vs. Seahawks NFC Championship Game Today?

The Holy Grail of competitive sports is just around the corner. On Sunday, Feb. 8, the NFL’s last two remaining teams will face off during Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Today (Sunday, Jan. 25) we learn the identity of those two teams. First, the Denver Broncos will host the New England Patriots at Colorado’s Mile High Stadium to determine the AFC championship. Next, the Seattle Seahawks will try to fend off the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field for the NFC title. Representing his home state, Kalama, Washington native Tucker Wetmore will bring a little country to the halftime show in Seattle.

Country Star Tucker Wetmore Is “Freaking Out” Over NFL Halftime Gig

Born and raised in the small southern Washington town, Tucker Wetmore graduated from Kalama High School in 2018. Listening to everything from reggae to heavy metal, he learned piano at age 11.

After a leg injury ended his football career at Montana Tech his freshman year, Wetmore turned to his other passion. He moved to Nashville in 2020, inking a record deal with UMG Nashville three years later.

Released in June 2024, Wetmore landed his first No. 1 Country Airplay hit with “Wind Up Missin’ You.” His freshman album, What Not To, followed in April 2025, reaching No. 4 on the top country albums chart.

As a longtime Seahawks fan, “I’m freaking out, if I’m being honest,” the 26-year-old recently told Seattle radio station 100.7 The Wolf.

Still, “I’m excited to get out there,” he continued. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been in that stadium watching the Hawks play. To be able to sit down there on the field and play my songs in front of everybody in the stadium—it’s going to be crazy.”

Another Rising Country Star From Washington Will Sing the National Anthem

Tucker Wetmore isn’t country music’s only Evergreen State export. CMA’s 2025 New Artist of the Year, Zach Top, hails from Sunnyside, Washington. And the “I Never Lie” crooner, 28, will deliver the national anthem ahead of the NFC championship matchup.

“I tell people, people will be like, ‘Where are you from?’ Well, I’m from Washington state. And they’re like … ‘Oh, that ain’t country up there, you don’t know what you’re talking about,’” Wetmore said in a 2024 Seattle Times interview. “But it’s country as country gets, and I feel like a lot of people are starting to see that, especially with the music coming out of the area, like me and Zach Top. It’s cool to be representing the Pacific Northwest the way that we are.”

