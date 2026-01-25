Who Is Singing the National Anthem at the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams NFC Championship Today?

Today will bring triumph for either the Los Angeles Rams or the Seattle Seahawks. A battle for the NFC West, the Seahawks produced an impressive winning season with a record of 14-3. For the Rams, they finished 12-5. But none of that matters. For one team, they will move on to the biggest stage in the world – the Super Bowl. For the other – a quiet ride home with countless questions and what-ifs. With the NFC Champion game kicking off tonight, here is everything you need to know, including the national anthem performer and halftime show headliner.

Scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on FOX, fans without cable have a few options when it comes to streaming. Fans can stream the NFC Championship game on Fox One or using the NFL+ app. While the official app of the NFL, NFL+ only allows streaming on a mobile device. But at $6.99 a month, it is one of the cheapest options available for watching the game, other than going to the local bar.

NFC Championship Embraces Country Music

But what about the performers? Before the Seahawks and Rams collide on the field, country singer Zach Top will offer what surely will be a moving performance of the national anthem. Coming off a historic year, 2025 included a few accolades. At the ACM Awards, he won New Male Artist of the Year. When attending the CMA Awards, he snagged New Artist of the Year. And with the Grammys right around the corner, he is nominated for Best Traditional Country Album, Best Country Song, and Best Country Solo Performance.

Thanks to his latest album, Ain’t in It for My Health, Top is quickly becoming a top name in country music. Adding a classic spin on the new era of country music, the singer will once again highlight his timeless voice on Lumen Field.

NFL Calls On Washington Native For Halftime Show

As for the halftime show, the NFL looked to keep the country theme going when announcing Tucker Wetmore as the headliner. Much like Top, Wetmore released his newest album in 2025 with What Not To. His debut album peaked at No. 4 on the US Top Country Albums. Keeping that same momentum in 2026, Wetmore shared his newest single, “Brunette.”

Aside from the crucial matchup, fans commented on their excitement to see Wetmore in person. “I work at the stadium! Gosh how cool would it be to meet him. Cant wait to see the performance! Go hawks” Another fan added the singer’s connection to Washington. “Great choice! He is from Kalama, Washington and is putting out great music!”

With the Seahawks, Rams, Top, and Wetmore ready to put on an unforgettable show, don’t miss the NFC Championship game, airing tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.





