Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ Season 24?

It’s hard to believe that another season of NBC’s long-running singing competition, The Voice, has reached its final weeks. Season 24 kicked off in September, introducing viewers to a brand new batch of musical hopefuls.

Tonight (November 27), the series continued their playoff round, narrowing the contestants’ field from 24 to 12. Celebrity judges Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani have already made their cuts, leaving John Legend to make his final selections during tomorrow’s (November 28) episode.

As we wait to see who will earn their spots in the series final rounds, which will be broadcast live, let’s look at the talented artists still in the competition. Revisit the entire list of contestants below, along with our early prediction of who will become the latest winner of The Voice.

Jordan Rainer (Team Reba)

The edgy, roots-driven sound of southwestern Oklahoma native Jordan Rainer has earned praise from all four judges throughout the competition. Her playoff performance of Little Big Town’s “Boondocks” showed off Rainer’s natural stage presence, which Horan praised, and even moved McEntire to tears.

Jacquie Roar (Team Reba)

Jacquie Roar stands alone during a season dominated by powerful female voices. An Oregon native and fiercely charismatic performer, Roar lives up to her name every time she walks onstage. Her take on Fleetwood Mac’s classic, “The Chain,” showcased her impressive vocal range and depth.

Ruby Leigh (Team Reba)

One of this year’s most talked-about new voices, Ruby Leigh delivers the kind of raw talent rarely seen in most modern-day reality competitions. At just sixteen years old, she’s shown talent and creative vision far beyond her years. Whether yodeling or delivering an emotionally charged ballad, Leigh owns the stage every single time.

Nini Iris (Team Niall)

Over a decade has passed since Nini Iris first tried out for The Voice in her home country of Georgia, but her second stint on the U.S. version of the show may just take her all the way. With a distinct voice and vocal style unlike any other contestant this season, Iris is a top contender.

Huntley (Team Niall)

Virginia native Huntley brings grit and honesty into every vocal performance he’s given during his time on The Voice. After cementing his Top 12 spot on Team Niall, Huntley is a safe bet for a long-haul contender.

Mara Justine (Team Niall)

Stolen from Team Legend, 21-year-old Mara Justine offers a timeless, genre-spanning sound.

Kaylee Shimizu (Team John)

Another teenage talent, Kaylee Shimizu has impressed judges with her sweeping vocals and intensely emotive performances.

Lila Forde (Team John)

Seattle native Lila Forde brings depth and surprising perspective with her renditions of classic singer/songwriter tracks like James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain.”

Mac Royals (Team John)

Stolen from Team Reba, Arkansas native Mac Royals offers a smooth and polished sound with every appearance.

Taylor Deneen (Team John)

Saved from imminent elimination by Legend, Oklahoma City’s Taylor Deneen never wavers in her vocal intensity and power.

Tanner Massey (Team Gwen)

Yet another Oklahoma native, Tanner Massey is an underdog who captivated Stefani so strongly that she swiped him from Team Niall.

Bias (Team Gwen)

The surprising sound and look of Chattanooga native Bias has won over the hearts of country listeners.

Kara Tenae (Team Gwen)

Controlled yet cool through every mind-blowing vocal performance, Kara Tenae has every quality needed to take home the crown.

Who Will Win?

With six more rounds of competition to go, there’s plenty of room for surprise eliminations or unexpected performances ahead. Still, we’ve seen enough to predict who we think will win the hearts (and votes) of viewers.

16-year-old Ruby Leigh is the one to beat this season, thanks to her traditional country sensibilities and captivating vocals. An early favorite with fans of the show, the Missouri native has already proven her talents while also showing plenty of room to grow as a solo artist.

