Maggie Rogers’s Don’t Forget Me Tour, Part One: How To Buy Tickets and Upcoming Dates

Maggie Rogers has just announced her brand new Don’t Forget Me Tour, Part One scheduled for summer 2024. The indie/alternative singer-songwriter is one of the most exciting and unique artists of her generation and at just 29 years old, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for her.

Videos by American Songwriter

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images

Rogers has been blowing up since her hit song “Alaska” got incredibly positive feedback from none other than Pharrell himself, giving the young artist the confidence boost of a lifetime. She’s using the feedback well, as her new music sounds amazing and her latest tour is sure to sell out.

If you want to see Maggie Rogers live on her latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Maggie Rogers will begin her tour in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Lovin’ Life Festival in May before wrapping up the first part of her tour in Miami, Florida at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park in mid-June. She’ll be bringing special guest The Japanese House as well.

While we can’t be certain as to what songs Rogers will be playing on her latest tour, fans can expect the artist to dip into her catalog of hits, including songs like “Love You For A Long Time,” “Don’t Forget Me,” and “Dog Years.”

Rogers is only playing 17 dates on the first leg of her tour so get your tickets now before they sell out. If you want to get official tickets to The Don’t Forget Me Tour this summer, head to StubHub or click here.

05/04 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Lovin’ Life Festival

05/23 – San Diego, California – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

05/24 – Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Financial Theatre

05/27 – Morrison, Colorado – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/31 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

06/01 – The Woodlands, Texas – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

06/03 – Rogers, Arkansas – Walmart AMP

06/05 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/07 – Cincinnati, Ohio – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

06/08 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – BMO Pavilion

06/09 – Sterling Heights, Michigan – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

06/11 – Alpharetta, Georgia – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

06/14 – Manchester, Tennessee – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/16 – Columbia, Maryland – Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/19 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

06/20 – Charleston, South Carolina – Credit One Stadium

06/22 – Miami, Florida – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

FAQs

When do tickets for the Maggie Rogers Don’t Forget Me, Part One 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets for Maggie Rogers’ Don’t Forget Me Tour, Part One are currently on pre-sale. They will go on general sale Friday, 03/01 at 10 a.m. local time.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Maggie Rogers Don’t Forget Me 2024 World Tour?

You can buy official tickets to any of the dates on Maggie Rogers’s latest tour directly through StubHub now.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Maggie Rogers Don’t Forget Me 2024 Tour?

Use presale code “ENERGY” to get an early access opportunity to buy tickets.

How much do Maggie Rogers Don’t Forget Me tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 12 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Maggie Rogers Don’t Forget Me, Part One 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Maggie Rogers is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for her latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of Maggie Rogers’s latest shows for her 2024 tour run, she may add another leg to her tour later in the year (it is called Part One of the tour after all). Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Maggie Rogers Don’t Forget Me 2024 Tour?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the latest Maggie Rogers tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Maggie Rogers merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Maggie Rogers Don’t Forget Me 2024 Tour?

Maggie Rogers will be bringing The Japanese House with her as a supporting act for some of her dates on The Don’t Forget Me Tour, Part One.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.