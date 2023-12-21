Is Gwen Stefani Leaving ‘The Voice’? Season 25 Coaching Details

Tuesday’s episode of The Voice saw Huntley of Team Niall crowned the winner, but fans are wondering what’s going to happen in season 25. It seems there’s going to be a shake-up in the big red chairs next season, as Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani will not be returning.

Stefani hasn’t officially announced that she’s leaving the show, but The Voice appears to have filled her role with Chance the Rapper following his successful appearance on season 23. Is this change temporary? Currently, it’s unknown whether Stefani will be returning after season 25 or if this is a permanent decision on her part.

Gwen Stefani to Take a Break, Dan + Shay to Make The Voice History

It’s possible Stefani is taking a break from The Voice to focus on her own music again, as she hinted to Entertainment Tonight before Monday’s finale episode. “I’m actually putting out music, so I’m excited about that,” she revealed of her plans for the new year. “I’ve been working on this for a long time. I’ve finally landed in that place where I’m obsessed, where I can’t stop listening, so I feel like I’m somewhere.

“I’m just trying to find like little pockets of time to make music and it still never gets old,” she continued. “It’s still so exciting and magical.”

Stefani also had glowing words for the talent on The Voice, saying, “This season has so many incredible singers and I had such an amazing team of amazing people… Everybody was just so inspiring and sweet. It’s exciting, still, because I’ve fallen in love with so many people out there and they’re just so good. I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen.”

As for Niall Horan, he’s being temporarily replaced by Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay while he goes on his worldwide tour in 2024. The duo is making The Voice history as the first double coach, and we can’t help but wonder if they will be forced to share the same big red chair.

