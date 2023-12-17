“Why Did it Take Us This Long?”: Lance Bass Talks New *NSYNC Music, Jokes “Drag-Out Fight” Would’ve Sped Up Reunion

While *NSYNC remain just as popular today as they were back in the mid-1990s, the band only worked together for seven years. During that time, they became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time and performed with icons like Phil Collins, Aerosmith, Michael Jackson, and Celine Dion. Going on hiatus after their Celebrity Tour in 2002, many fans urged the group to get back together, and this year, thanks to the film Trolls Band Together, they did—at least for a moment. With the band releasing their first single in over two decades, singer Lance Bass seemed surprised it took so long for the reunion to happen.

Although *NSYNC reunited over the years at specific events like the MTV Video Music Awards and when they celebrated their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the release of the single “Better Place” for Trolls Band Together marked their return to the recording studio. And according to Bass, the long hiatus baffled him.

Watching other bands fight and break up only to come together again, Bass explained, “[It] was always confusing to me. I’m like, ‘Well, why did it take us this long to actually do another song?’ Because all these other groups that actually hate each other been making music forever. How did they do that?” Showing how much he cares for *NSYNC, he joked, “Maybe we should have a had a knockdown, drag-out fight. We should have maybe gotten together a lot quicker.'”

What The Future Holds For *NSYNC

As for the possibility of a reunion tour, Bass admitted the idea is now a discussion thanks to the Trolls franchise. “Because of this experience and just seeing what the fan reaction was, it really encouraged us to discuss something else. So we are talking now.”

And for those who might believe there is bad blood between the members of *NSYNC, Bass revealed they keep in touch, speaking almost “weekly.” “For the last 25 years we always are in each other’s lives. It’s hard to see each other physically, especially all five of us. But this was nice to be able to all get together and do a fun project. Most of us are dads now, so it just means so much more.”

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic