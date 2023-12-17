Watch: Alanis Morissette Stays Faithful to Wham! with Performance of “Last Christmas” on ‘Tonight Show’

Alanis Morissette made an appearance Friday (December 15) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she gave a faithful and honest performance of Wham!’s holiday classic “Last Christmas.” She then spoke with Fallon about her upcoming The Triple Moon Tour and her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Videos by American Songwriter

Morissette released a Christmas EP in November, which featured her previous recordings of “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” and “Little Drummer Boy,” as well as new versions of “What Child is This?” and her rendition of “Last Christmas.” In the social media post sharing the Wham! cover at the time, Morissette claimed the late singer/songwriter George Michael is one of her “favorite people and voices of all time,” adding “Last Christmas” was a staple of her childhood.

[Get Tickets to See Alanis Morissette on Tour]

Her performance of the Christmas classic showcased her voice beautifully, with her vocal style blending well with the melancholy lyrics. Additionally, she kept true to the original instrumentals and overall vibe of the song. Morissette also revealed she’s a huge Wham! fan and once got to meet Michael.

“I was doing a show at the Greek [Theatre in Los Angeles],” she began, “and my peeps told me that George was coming back with Olivia Newton-John. And so I lost my Sch-isse and just jumped around the couches to get the energy out and calm down suitably. And then they came in and they were so sweet, and I’m obsessed with both of them, so I was completely freaked out.”

[RELATED: Alanis Morissette Announces Triple Moon Tour 2024: Joan Jett, Morgan Wade, and a Celebration of Inner Peace]

Alanis Morissette Admits She’s “Obsessed” With Wham!, Performs Their Classic “Last Christmas”

Morissette and Fallon noted they’ve known each other for 25 years; their first meeting included Fallon doing a questionable impression of Morissette on Saturday Night Live in the 1990s. They then spoke about Morissette’s The Triple Moon Tour, which she’s embarking on with the legendary Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, along with support from Morgan Wade.

“Who do you call first?” Fallon asked, to which Morissette smiled and immediately replied, “Joan Jett.” Fallon exclaimed, “Come on! How cool is [Joan Jett]?”

“She’s the greatest,” Morissette replied. “I’m terrified because there might actually be a connection and friendship and I’m terrified of it.” She then shared that she’s actually looking forward to the “kumbaya” of the tour with Jett, admitting, “When I was younger I thought fame would afford me having my head pet by celebrities, and that wasn’t the case in the 90s. It was pretty insulated.

“So this tour, I just want to snuggle,” she concluded with a laugh.

Featured Image by Renee Dominguez/FilmMagic