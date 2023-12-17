Trending: Music Lovers Sound Off on the Worst Concerts They Ever Attended

For those who enjoy music, listening to one’s favorite song or band can help them through the toughest of times. It can also help them celebrate the best of occasions. While having one’s favorite songs at their fingertips is a luxury, watching them perform live can be a religious experience. According to Rolling Stone, some of the top performances in history included Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, Elvis Presley, and Black Sabbath, but what about the worst? It can be easy to list the best, but recently, fans flooded Twitter, sharing the best and worst concerts they ever attended.

Trending on the social media platform, music lovers from all over the world shared their list of concerts they attended. The question involved naming their first, last, worst, best, most surprising, loudest, wish I could have seen, and next concert. With countless people sharing their lists, here are just a few bands who landed in the worst column. One fan, for example, named Iron Maiden as their first concert, and Metallica as their worst. That’s saying something since the latter heavy-metal band sold over 125 million albums.

1. 1st Concert: Iron Maiden

2. Last Concert: Rhapsody of Fire

3. Worst: Metallica

4. Loudest Concert: Dur à dire

5. Best Concert: Heilung

6. Seen The Most: Iron Maiden

7. Most Surprising: Sabaton

8. Next Concert: Iron Maiden

9. Wish I Could Have Seen: Type O Negative https://t.co/cZdBZapi4S — Martin Gaudreau (@Chipsdevil) December 17, 2023

Another music fan named Motorhead the loudest concert they ever attended, and Soundgarden as the most surprising. Their worst concert: Blink 182. That’s a hard place to land for a band that won Best Group Video for “All the Small Things” at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

1. First Concert: The Clash (1982)

2. Last Concert: Ghost

3. Worst Concert: Blink 182

4. Loudest Concert: Motorhead

5. Best Concert: Ghost

6. Seen The Most: Deep Purple

7. Most Surprising: Soundgarden (1989)

8. Next Concert:🤷

9. Wish I had seen: Sex Pistols https://t.co/mMm8F39WHY — TheSatanicPanic (@seamussatan666) December 17, 2023

More Worst Concerts

Another person listed Jimmy Buffett as the best and most-seen concert on their list. One fan listed Metallica as their worst concert, while another had the group as their loudest concert. That same fan’s worst concert was Natalie Merchant.

First Concert: Jools Holland

Last Concert: Noel Gallagher

Worst Concert: Natalie Merchant

Loudest Concert: Metallica

Best Concert: Jimmy Buffett

Seen The Most: Jimmy Buffett

Most Surprising: Pete Doherty

Next Concert: Margaret Glaspy

Wish I Could Have Seen: Patty Loveless https://t.co/kSAPpQu13W — John Styles (@johngstyles) December 17, 2023

And for one music lover, they listed their first concert as Green Day. Their loudest concert was System of a Down and their best was Paul McCartney. But since this is about the worst concerts attended, the person surprisingly put Neil Young. The member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is listed on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Musical Artists.

First Concert: Green Day (Dookie tour)

Last Concert:Big Wreck

Worst Concert:Neil Young

Loudest Concert:System Of A Down

Best Concert:Paul McCartney

Seen The Most:Big Wreck

Most Surprising:Burton Cummings

Next Concert:🤷

Wish I Could Have Seen: Pink Floyd — Billmitchell17 (@Billmitchell172) December 17, 2023

With the trend continuing to grow on Twitter, which band would make your list?

