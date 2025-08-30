Why ESPN Dropped Big & Rich From ‘College GameDay’ After 16 Years

Although considered country music, the duo Big & Rich produced their own unique sound that could easily fit in rock music. Recording several hit songs like “Save A Horse (Ride a Cowboy)”, John Rich and Big Kenny embraced their wild taste that led to six studio albums. And back in 2005, they recorded their second studio album with Comin’ to Your City. With the music video of the title track featuring aliens and a spaceship in the shape of a guitar, College GameDay decided to use it as its official theme song. And while College GameDay decided to revamp the song with new singers, most fans wished the program had never changed it.

For 16 years, fans of College GameDay kicked off the weekend with Big & Rich. For those who might forget the music video, it appeared to be more of a fever dream as the duo zipped across the country in a guitar spaceship that came packed with aliens taking shots, Big & Rich eating Skyline Chili, and women in bikinis. While ESPN created its own music video with fewer aliens, the core of the song remained the same.

Fans Demanded ESPN Bring Back Big & Rich To College GameDay

But all good things must come to an end. And in 2023, ESPN produced an updated version of the song that didn’t include Big & Rich. Instead, the network transitioned to Lainey Wilson, Darius Rucker, and The Cadillac Three. Surrounding the same theme of hard hits, memorable plays, and massive upsets, fans believed the new version lacked that classic Big & Rich energy.

A new season meets a new anthem 🎵



College GameDay is BACK and better than ever!

@dariusrucker, @laineywilson and @thecadillac3 👏 pic.twitter.com/jciIBGHFPK — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 2, 2023

When College GameDay premiered the new video on their Twitter page, fans brought the hits as they begged for the return of Big & Rich. “It’s trash. But this is what happens with failing legacy brands. They become shells of their former selves.” Another comment read, “Bring back Big n Rich. Just not the same. Big n Rich got you fired up, this song felt like I was walking into an assisted living facility to visit grandma.”

Rich Spoke on ESPN’s Decision

While fans didn’t remotely hold back, Rich took a moment to simply thank ESPN for including them in the history of College GameDay. “We appreciate all the time Big & Rich were the faces of #CollegeGameDay over the years.”

We appreciate all the time @bigandrich were the faces of #CollegeGameDay over the years. It was a great experience and we had a blast. @espn decided to move on from us and that is their prerogative of course. I'm not sure what led to that decision, but we are grateful for all the… https://t.co/I266scfCvP — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) September 2, 2023

Having spent 16 years alongside ESPN and College GameDay, fans wanted more than a “Thank You” letter. Needing an explanation behind the decision, Rich cleared the air, adding, “ESPN decided to move on from us and that is their prerogative of course. I’m not sure what led to that decision, but we are grateful for all the memories and love from our fans!”

With Rich unclear as to what led to the decision, some fans have pointed toward his politics. “GameDay was once a great show. Their slow descent into politics has ruined the show. Politics has no place in sports,” wrote one fan.



Rich has never been shy to speak his mind. The country star released “Shut Up About Politics” in 2019. He followed that song with the 2022 hit “Progress”, which appeared to challenge progressive ideologies. The track hit No.1 on iTunes. The same year ESPN moved away from Big & Rich, Rich denounced Bud Light—and even pulled Bud Light from his Nashville bar.

The New Version Is Good—But the Big & Rich Version Was a Saturday Morning Staple

Ultimately, no official reason was given as to why ESPN parted ways with Big & Rich. Of course, one could conclude that Rich’s willingness to speak his mind could have played a part in the move, while others might call that a lazy assumption.

Instead, ESPN could have determined it was simply time for a change. Wilson is a new-age superstar whose voice welcomes a new demographic to the morning kickoff show, while Rucker helps keep the tune rooted in its 1990s, early 2000s sound.

No matter the reasoning, Big & Rich’s version of “Comin’ to Your City” will always be remembered as the soundtrack that defined a generation of College GameDay fans—and honestly, I wouldn’t be opposed if they brought it back.

