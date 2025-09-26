Why Little Richard Once Cursed a Young Jimi Hendrix off the Stage, According to Bystander Graham Nash

Little Richard and Jimi Hendrix have both come to define two different but consecutive eras of rock ‘n’ roll. While the former enjoyed the apex of his fame in the 1950s, the latter would find his footing as the leader of The Jimi Hendrix Experience in the 1960s. But for a brief moment in 1965, their paths crossed in an eccentric musical event at the Paramount Theater in New York City.

Graham Nash, who was playing with The Hollies at the time, was there to see this rock ‘n’ roll super-pairing take place. He was also there to witness Little Richard curse Hendrix off the stage after his set was over.

Why Did Little Richard Curse Jimi Hendrix off the Stage?

For some context, Jimi Hendrix wasn’t quite Jimi Hendrix at the time of this fateful 1965 show. Hendrix was performing under the moniker Maurice James as a part of Little Richard’s backing band, The Upsetters. Little Richard and The Upsetters were part of the somewhat odd lineup of comedians (including host Soupy Sales) and B-list musical acts, like The Detergents, Dee Dee Warwick, The Vibrations, The Hullabaloos, The Hollies, Shirley Ellis, and The Exciters. While Little Richard was undoubtedly the biggest name on the list besides the event host, he had waned in popularity since the days of “Tutti Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally”.

This, in conjunction with his already larger-than-life personality, undoubtedly contributed to his feelings of disdain toward his guitarist. James was flashy, charming, and wickedly talented on the guitar. For being a member of a backing band, he certainly seemed to have an affinity for being in the spotlight. According to Hollies member Graham Nash, Richard wasn’t too keen on James’ showmanship.

“Little Richard was the star of the bill,” Nash recalled in a 2024 interview with Howard Stern. “I mean, he was kicka**. I mean, Little Richard is phenomenal. After the show, he comes out. He’s screaming, ‘You motherf*****, don’t you ever play guitar with your teeth again, you mother! And it was Jimi.”

Unsurprisingly, James and Richard’s working relationship didn’t last long. Not that it mattered much to James—he would adopt a new stage name, Jimi Hendrix, and effectively dominate the rock ‘n’ roll scene in the last years of the 1960s. He kept that teeth trick, too, incorporating it into most of his live performances.

The Guitarist Picked up the Trick From His Old Bandmate

As it turns out, Little Richard had a different musician to blame for his backing guitarist’s flashy stage antics. Although we most often associate playing guitar with one’s teeth with the late, great Jimi Hendrix, according to his former bandmate, Hendrix wasn’t the first person to put his mouth to his six-string. In the book Becoming Jimi Hendrix: From Southern Crossroads to Psychedelic London, Alphonso Young recalls working with Hendrix in a band called The King Kasuals.

The King Kasuals frequented the Chitlin’ Circuit, where physical showmanship was not only encouraged but expected. At a time when Hendrix was still cutting his teeth (pun intended), he looked to his bandmates for guidance on what that showmanship might look like. “Jimi’s eyes lit up when he first saw me play the guitar with my teeth and behind my back,” Young recalled. “I was always a show-off. The girls loved it.”

Little Richard decidedly didn’t. But maybe he just wished he could do the same kind of trick—playing piano with one’s teeth doesn’t look nearly as cool as a guitar.

Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images