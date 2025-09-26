Mötley Crüe Releasing Deluxe 40th Anniversary ‘Theatre of Pain’ Box Set Featuring Rare Live Performances and Demos

Here’s some Pain-ful news that likely will bring Mötley Crüe fans a lot of joy. The glam-metal legends will be releasing a limited-edition deluxe 40th anniversary box-set version of their multi-platinum 1985 album, Theatre of Pain, on November 14.

Videos by American Songwriter

The collection will feature four colored-vinyl LPs, including a newly remastered version of the original album; a previously unreleased two-LP live album recorded in 1985 in Long Beach, California; and a disc of rare demos. The box set also will come packaged with a 76-page hardcover book boasting rare photos, memorabilia, and recollections from the Theatre of Pain era.

[RELATED: “I Had Four Scars in My Brain”: Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil Shares Scary Details, Talks Stroke Recovery]

Released in June 1985, Theatre of Pain was Mötley Crüe’s third studio album. The record found the Los Angeles hard-rockers moving toward a more accessible glam sound. The album featured the band’s first Top-40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, a cover of Brownsville Station’s rocking 1973 smash “Smokin’ in the Boys Room.” Mötley Crüe’s version reached No. 16 on the chart.

Theatre of Pain also included the enduring power ballad “Home Sweet Home.” The album peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, and has been certified four-times platinum by the RIAA for sales of more than 4 million copies in the U.S.

A live version of “Smokin’ in the Boys Room,” from the aforementioned Long Beach concert, has been released as an advance track from the box set.

You can pre-order the Theatre of Pain 40th anniversary box set for a limited time at Mötley Crüe’s online store. The collection is priced at $150.

More About the Theatre of Pain 40th Anniversary Box Set

The Long Beach concert recording features performances of seven songs from Theatre of Pain. It also includes renditions of earlier Crüe tunes, like “Shout at the Devil,” “Looks That Kill,” and “Live Wire.” In addition, the show features covers of The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter” and the Elvis Presley classic “Jailhouse Rock.”

The disc of demos features early versions of “Home Sweet Home,” “Smokin’ in the Boys Room,” “City Boy Blues,” “Keep Your Eye on the Money,” and “Louder Than Hell.” It also includes a recording of drum piece by Tommy Lee.

More Info About the Theatre of Pain Reissue Campaign

Besides the limited-edition box set, Theatre of Pain will be reissued in other configurations and formats. These will include standard CD and LP sets, as well as exclusive LP variants available at Walmart, independent retailers, Amazon, and Urban Outfitters.

In addition, a limited-edition Theatre of Pain 40th Anniversary cassette will be sold at the band’s Crüeseum website. Crueseum also will offer Theatre of Pain-themed merch. In addition, the website will launch a section dedicated to the album that will feature photos, backstage itineraries, and more content.

Mötley Crüe’s Current Performance Plans

Mötley Crüe kicked off a 10-date Las Vegas residency on September 12 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The band has four remaining shows, scheduled for September 26, September 27, October 1, and October 3. Visit Motley.com for ticket information.

Theatre of Pain 40th Anniversary Box Set Track List:

Disc 1: Original Album

Side A

“City Boy Blues” “Smokin’ in the Boys Room” “Louder Than Hell” “Keep Your Eye on the Money” “Home Sweet Home”

Side B

“Tonight (We Need a Lover)” “Use It or Lose It” “Save Our Souls” “Raise Your Hands to Rock” “Fight for Your Right”

Disc 2 & 3: Live in Long Beach/Westwood One*

Side A

“Looks That Kill” “Use It or Lose It” “Shout at the Devil” “Fight for Your Rights” “Ten Seconds to Love”

Side B

“Piece of Your Action” “Home Sweet Home” “Red Hot/Guitar Solo” “Keep Your Eye on the Money”

Side C

“Louder Than Hell/Drum Solo” “Too Young to Fall In Love” “Knock ’Em Dead, Kid” “Live Wire”

Side D

“Smokin’ in the Boys Room” “City Boy Blues” “Helter Skelter” “Jailhouse Rock”

Disc 4: Rare Demos LP*

Side A

“Home Sweet Home (Demo) “Smokin’ in the Boys Room” (Demo, Alternate Guitar Rough Mix) “City Boy Blues” (Demo) “Home Sweet Home” (Demo, Instrumental Rough Mix)

Side B

“Keep Your Eye on the Money” (Demo) “Tommy’s Drum Piece from Cherokee Studios” “Hotter Than Hell” (Demo for “Louder Than Hell”)

* = Only available in box set.

(Photo by Mark “WEISSGUY” Weiss)