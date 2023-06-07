Wilco Maps Out 2023 Fall Tour

Wilco can’t seem to get enough of the road. After a lengthy spring stint crisscrossing North America and a summer set to be spent abroad, the alt-rockers will embark again on a fall trek across the United States.

In further support of their 12th studio album, 2022’s Cruel Country, Wilco has mapped out a 22-date September-October jaunt that will see the rockers take on amphitheaters and auditoriums across the county, including a three-night residency at Los Angeles’ The Theatre at Ace Hotel and a back-to-back stay at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre. My Brightest Diamond and Nina Nastasia will act as support along the way.

Tickets will go on sale Friday (June 9) at 10 a.m. local time. See a list of upcoming dates below.

Also ahead of the band’s autumnal sprint, frontman Jeff Tweedy will complete his own intimate solo tour, coming to a close in late July. His third book, World Within A Song: Music That Changed My Life And Life That Changed My Music, is set to arrive in early November.

Sept. 25 – Wichita, KS @ Wave *

Sept. 26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cainʼs Ballroom *

Sept. 28 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

Sept. 29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater – Waterloo Park *

Oct. 1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *

Oct. 3 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *

Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Oct. 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Oct. 8 – Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival

Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *

Oct. 13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *

Oct. 14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

Oct. 16 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

Oct. 17 – Seattle, WA @ ^

Oct. 18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

Oct. 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^

Oct. 22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

Oct. 23 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^

Oct. 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^

Oct. 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^

Oct. 27 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^

* with My Brightest Diamond

^ with Nina Nastasia

Photo by Peter Crosby / Pitch Perfect PR