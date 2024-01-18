Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy Speaks Out Against One of Dolly Parton’s Most Beloved Songs: “She Should’ve Stopped After Jolene”

While most musicians usually praise other artists for their contributions to music and often name those who helped inspire them, Jeff Tweedy decided to take a different route when he listed some songs that don’t mesh well with him. Known for being the singer and guitarist for the band Wilco, Tweedy recently promoted his new book, World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music, and took aim at icon Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Appearing on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Tweedy discussed his new book and admitted, “The book would’ve sounded really silly if I didn’t take ownership of some things that aren’t for me, and one of them is ‘I Will Always Love You.'” Written and performed by Parton in 1974, the hit song gained fame thanks to Whitney Houston starring in the 1992 film The Bodyguard. While the song has been performed by several artists over the decades, Tweedy might be one of the first to speak against the hit.

Surprised by his admission, even Colbert inquired if he hated Parton. Tweedy quickly retorted, “No, I love Dolly Parton. All I know is that she wrote ‘Jolene’ and ‘I Will Always Love You’ in the same day, and I think she should’ve stopped after ‘Jolene.'” While some fans might take issue with the singer coming after an icon like Parton, Tweedy added, “I know it’s me, and I know I’m wrong.”

[RELATED: Review: Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy Shares the Music that Shaped His Life in New Book ‘World Within a Song’]

Not The Only Song Jeff Tweedy Doesn’t Like

Explaining why he doesn’t particularly like the hit song, Tweedy said, “It’s obviously me, because I think that people have a natural kind of inclination to reject things that they can’t do. And I can’t hold a note for very long, so that song is dead to me.”

Although Tweedy shared his opinion, he was sure to add that “I Will Always Love You” isn’t the only song he has an issue with. He also listed Israel Kamakawiwoʻole’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” as other songs he isn’t fond of.

After Colbert noted Tweedy’s bravery to admit the songs he doesn’t like, the singer joked, “I know. This has been a disaster.”

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)