Willie Nelson Brings Trigger to Riley Green’s Tribute Song “One to Willie”

With his career on the rise, Riley Green released his latest studio album, Don’t Mind If I Do, just last year. Coming packed with 18 songs, the country singer got the chance to work with stars like Luke Bryan and even Ella Langley. Thrilled about what he produced, Green decided to release a deluxe edition that came with six new songs. And wanting to honor those icons who came before him, Green teamed up with Willie Nelson’s famous guitar, Trigger, for “One To Willie.”

While the deluxe edition included songs like “Cowboy As It Gets”, “I Just Need You”, and “Bet They’re Biting”, it was “One To Willie” that really struck a chord with fans. And it was easy to see why. Written by Monty Criswell, Randy Montana, and Derek George, the song came with numerous Willie references. Lyrics included, “All you cowboys, all you hippies/California to Mississippi/Suits and old hillbillies/It’s a crazy life we’re given/Country backroads to the city/And this ride ain’t always pretty/But on a scale of one to Willie/How high are you livin’?”

Riley Green Recalls The First Song That Made Him “Feel Something”

Although singers in the past have offered tributes to Nelson and his legacy within country music, Green took it a step further by getting Trigger in on the action. For any fan of Nelson, they instantly know the sound of the singer’s famous guitar. Following him around for decades, Trigger appeared to be a celebrity in itself.

When promoting the initial album release, Green opened up about a few of his influences growing up. Although not mentioning Nelson by name, the singer had a deep respect for the classics. “I can remember one of the first songs I ever heard that made me really feel something from the lyrics was ‘Sing Me Back Home’ by Merle Haggard. It was talking about the guy in prison, wanting to hear one last song. Something about that, something I could never comprehend, but that was what the song did. It took me to a place I had never mentally been before.”

Green’s family also introduced him to a wide range of music that would ultimately inspire his future. “My dad loved The Band, still one of my favorite groups. Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band. My grandaddy, Bufford, that was really where my big music passion came from. Like Roy Acuff, Merle Haggard, and George Jones.”

In paying homage to Nelson, Riley Green proved that honoring tradition can be just as powerful as chasing the next big hit.

