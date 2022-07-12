Willie Nelson Extends 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Nothing is slowing down 89-year-old country music legend Willie Nelson, who just added on several more dates to his city-by-city Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

Extending the tour through October, the newly-added dates include October 14, 15, and 16 in Mountain View, Wheatland, and Irvine, California, respectively.

In addition to the previously mentioned artists, including The Avett Brothers and Black Pumas, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Brittney Spencer, Chris Stapleton, ZZ Top, and more, the additional shows will also feature performances from Larkin Poe and Particle Kid.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us,” said Nelson in a statement. “This year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again.”

The additional dates bring Nelson’s annual U.S. tour, which kicked off in June, up to 22 dates total. Nelson recently released his new album A Beautiful Time and celebrated with a number of outdoor-only concerts, including his annual 4th of July Picnic.

Willie Nelson’s 2022 Outlaw Tour Dates

07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center

08/14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

09/13 @ Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

09/16 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

10/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/15 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

10/16 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

