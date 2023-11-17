Willie Nelson Announces Tour Dates for February and April 2024

Willie Nelson is going on tour yet again, this time traveling through Florida, Texas, and California in 2024. Nelson will perform alongside The Family, his touring band, for several of the tour dates announced. The Family includes musicians Mickey Raphael, Billy English, Kevin Smith, Micah Nelson, and Waylon Payne. Supporting acts, if any, have yet to be announced.

This early 2024 tour will start on February 7 in Immokalee, Florida at the Seminole Center Outdoors and will end on April 27 in Indio, California at the Stagecoach Empire Polo Club. Nelson is also scheduled to perform with The Family on July 27 in Seattle, Washington at Chris Stapelton’s All-American Road Show featuring Sheryl Crow.

Nelson hasn’t said much about the upcoming tour on social media, but he has recently wrapped up his 2023 touring dates and recently performed a temporary residency at the Outlaw Music Festival from June through October 2023.

Nelson embarking on yet another tour isn’t surprising to anyone, as the artist is constantly “on the road again” even at the age of 90. And touring isn’t all Nelson has been up to. He released two new studio albums in 2023, including I Don’t Know a Thing About Love and Bluegrass, which are his 73rd and 74th studio albums, respectively.

Nelson also spent 2023 publishing the book Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs, which was later narrated by actor Ethan Hawke. Nelson has also been touring throughout 2023, notably performing a whopping 32 different dates throughout his Outlaw Music Festival residency from June through October. Nelson’s a busy man, but we can expect the same quality and vigor in his upcoming 2024 that he delivers time and time again at his live performances.

Willie Nelson’s live shows are a monument to his unmatched brilliance and charisma as a real pioneer and icon of country music. Fans of multiple generations appreciate his music, from those who grew up with “On the Road Again” and “Whiskey River” to others who have only heard his most recent work.

02/07– Immokalee, FL @ Seminole Center Outdoors

02/09 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

02/10 – Clearwater, FL @ The Sound at Coachman Park

02/12 – Key West, FL @ Coffee Butler Amphitheater

02/14 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

02/15 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

02/18 – Cocoa, FL @ Cocoa Riverfront Park

04/17 – Lubbock, TX @ Cook’s Garage

04/24 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

04/25 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

04/27 Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Empire Polo Club

