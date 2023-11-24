Willie Nelson Curates Multi-City Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Videos by American Songwriter

Willie Nelson has partnered with Blackbird Presents to put together Outlaw Music Festival, a six-city tour debuting in New Orleans in July 1.

Outlaw Music Festival was inspired by the annual one-day Outlaw Music Festival that was first held last year in Scranton, Ohio.

Slated for the opening day is Nelson himself, along with the Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow and more. After that, the festival will hit the road for the following two weeks with artists such as Bob Dylan and My Morning Jacket joining Nelson joining the tour for select dates.

Each date will feature a range of festival attractions, including food from local restaurants, craft beers and handmade crafts by local vendors.

Tickets for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour go on sale April 21.

July 1 – New Orleans – Shrine on Airline

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Sheryl Crow

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

More TBA

July 2 – Dallas – Starplex Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sheryl Crow

The Avett Brothers

Hayes Carll

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

July 6 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Sheryl Crow

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

July 8 – Detroit – Joe Louis Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan and His Band

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Sheryl Crow

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

July 9 – Milwaukee – Summerfest

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan and His Band

Sheryl Crow

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

July 16 – Syracuse, New York – Lakeview Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

My Morning Jacket

Sheryl Crow

Margo Price

