Willie Nelson Curates Multi-City Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Willie Nelson has partnered with Blackbird Presents to put together Outlaw Music Festival, a six-city tour debuting in New Orleans in July 1.
Outlaw Music Festival was inspired by the annual one-day Outlaw Music Festival that was first held last year in Scranton, Ohio.
Slated for the opening day is Nelson himself, along with the Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow and more. After that, the festival will hit the road for the following two weeks with artists such as Bob Dylan and My Morning Jacket joining Nelson joining the tour for select dates.
Each date will feature a range of festival attractions, including food from local restaurants, craft beers and handmade crafts by local vendors.
Tickets for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour go on sale April 21.
July 1 – New Orleans – Shrine on Airline
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Sheryl Crow
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
More TBA
July 2 – Dallas – Starplex Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sheryl Crow
The Avett Brothers
Hayes Carll
Margo Price
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
July 6 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Sheryl Crow
Margo Price
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
July 8 – Detroit – Joe Louis Arena
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan and His Band
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Sheryl Crow
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
July 9 – Milwaukee – Summerfest
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan and His Band
Sheryl Crow
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
Margo Price
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
July 16 – Syracuse, New York – Lakeview Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
My Morning Jacket
Sheryl Crow
Margo Price
