Willie Nelson’s Son Dazzles With Cover of Country Legend Lefty Frizzell Ahead of His Dad’s Return

While Willie Nelson canceled numerous shows due to his ongoing health concerns, his son, Lukas Nelson, filled in during the Outlaw Music Festival, performing some of his father’s most iconic songs. Although fans continue to support Willie as he recovers, many took a moment to praise Lukas for his talent not just on the stage but when it comes to his ability to make any song his own. Having covered several hit songs throughout the years, the country singer recently paid respect to singer Lefty Frizzell when he performed “Always Late with Your Kisses.”

Posting a video on Instagram, Lukas didn’t need a band behind him or an arena full of fans. With nothing more than a guitar and a chair, the singer showcased, once again how far he can take his voice.

Gaining thousands of likes, fans rushed to the comments to express their love for the performance. “Magic! Is it just me or does anyone else think that Lukas’ eyes appear to be his dad’s eyes all the time now, not just in certain moments? Maybe it’s since his hair’s been short? Weird! Lovely, anyway.” Another person added, “Great cover, that guitar sounds incredible, love the nuanced singing too.”

Expect Lukas to team up with his dad on stage again as Willie is planning his highly anticipated return to the stage for his beloved Fourth of July Picnic on Thursday.

Lukas Nelson Reveals His Favorite Songwriter

Outside of covering hit songs, Lukas also enjoys writing some of his own. Speaking about his writing process last year, the singer revealed his goal when entering the studio. “I work hard. I’m singularly focused on writing music and wanting to write good songs that connect with people. I have my influences from how I grew up and they’re varied. I take what I grew up with and I put it together with my experience and out pours my music. I’m a musician, singer, performer, songwriter, producer. Whatever you want.”

Not mentioning his father during the conversation, he added in a separate interview that Willie was his favorite songwriter. He told Whiskey Riff Raff podcast, “He’s my favorite songwriter, he’s just got so many good songs. And I feel like I’m at the point now where, if somebody thinks that I’m sort of, that I’m just doing what he does, then I think they don’t really know me. And I don’t worry about that anyway, you know what I mean?”

When it comes to cover songs from Willie, Lukas insisted, “When I cover him, it really is out of a desire for people of my generation and younger to hear his music and to get into his music, and to love it, and I want that to happen.”

