Lukas Nelson Proves the Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Tree with Unreleased Song “Yesterday Called”

Lukas Nelson is much more than Willie Nelson’s son. The young singer/songwriter has forged a career for himself. He and his band Promise of the Real released their debut record in 2010. Since then, they’ve put out a total of nine full-length albums, three EPs, and a stack of singles. However, that is not to say that he didn’t seemingly inherit some of his dad’s songwriting prowess. In a recent social media video, he proved that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Over the weekend, Nelson took to social media to share a song he wrote called “Yesterday Called.” In the video, he sits on a couch with his acoustic guitar and plays the song. First, though, he gave his fans and followers some background information about the song.

“So this is a song that I wrote a long time ago and it just hasn’t—I feel like it’s just such a great song,” he began. “I tried to write it with some other people and I just kept coming back to the original way that I wrote it because I really like it,” he added. “It feels like an old classic type of country song. I might still need to work on it or it might be done. We’ll see,” he concluded before playing the song.

Lukas Nelson Showcases Classic Country Sensibilities with “Yesterday Called”

From Lukas Nelson’s songwriting to his vocal delivery and guitar work on the song, it feels like something that would have been on the radio decades ago. In the song, he sings about having a great day until memories flooded his mind and ruined his mood.

One of the beautiful things about country music is that songwriters can take a personal experience and create a relatable song. It is unclear if Nelson had a specific day or memory in mind when writing this song. However, “Yesterday Called” sees him tapping into the human condition and singing the experiences of countless listeners. For instance, the lines Hours ago, I was up on a cloud. / Now all of them angels are singing too loud. / I was having the perfect day / ‘Til yesterday called are widely relatable.

Nelson hasn’t released “Yesterday Called” yet. Hopefully, he’ll one day be satisfied with it and put it out in the world.

Featured Image by Nicola Gell/FilmMagic