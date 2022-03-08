Wordle Launches New Game for Music Lovers Called “Heardle”: Play Now

Have you “Heardle” about the new game for music lovers? For lovers of Wordle, this game is a variant created by Omakase specifically for music fans.

Much like the original game, Heardle players must guess song titles to complete the game. “Listen to the intro, then find the correct artist & title in the list,” the instructions read. “Answer in as few tries as possible and share your score!”

The song sample will gradually extend over the number of unsuccessful attempts, but if you can’t guess quickly don’t worry too much. Players don’t have to make a guess each time and can skip through the sounds until they think they know the answer.

Each song is “plucked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade,” according to the game’s website. If you need a refresher on the past year’s hits, check out our 22 best songs of 2021 to jumpstart your memory.

Wordle was the latest “pandemic-fueled” craze to start 2022. Launched amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 variant, Omicron, Wordle emerged as the next escape-from-reality craze. See ya later, sourdough!

Launched by software engineer Josh Wardle earlier this year, the game gained popularity rapidly and was later acquired by The New York Times. The name of the game is a wordplay of the creator’s last name and was originally created for Wardle’s partner, Palak Shah, who is a lover of word games. Wardle and his partner played the game for months to test it out and eventually shared it with extended family. Then, they shared it with the rest of the world earlier this year. Shah’s love has turned into a worldwide craze as users rush to guess a different five-letter word each day.

While the game already produced a few variants, such as Quordle (a game that allows you to solve four Wordles at once), Heardle is the latest version. Wordle is available to play for free on PC and mobile platforms.

Ready for your next obsession? The game is available now at Heardle.app.