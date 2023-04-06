Writer Michael Harriot Shares Viral and Heroic Story About Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson seems like an angel on television. But you never really know what someone is like until you meet them. Or until you hear a story like the one writer Michael Harriot shared on Twitter on Wednesday (April 5).

Videos by American Songwriter

It’s an amazing story that has since been viewed by about a half million people, and you just have to read it for yourself. Wrote Harriot:

“Kelly Clarkson seems the kind of person who’d stand in line behind you at Starbucks and she’d hear your order & say “OMG, that’s my exact order!” and start up a long conversation about her brand new puppy and you’d just tell her you were mailing some stuff for your aunt Earline…

“Then you’d run into her 4 years later after you missed your flight and she says ‘OMG I’m heading there now!’ & offer you a ride on her private jet and she’d ask how Aunt Earline is doing & introduce you to the crew as ‘her good friend Mike’ and then you’d never see her again

“And then one day you’re at your Aunt Earline’s house watching TV and you tell your aunt Earline ‘I think I know that lady’ and your aunt says: ‘N***a, stop lying, you don’t know no goddamned Kelly Clarkson’ and you watch for a few more minutes and you say:

“‘Yeah, you’re right. I know a cool-ass white girl who looks just like her, though.’ And your aunt would say: ‘I fucks with Kelly Clarkson’ And then when aunt earline dies you’d get flowers that say: ‘OMG, I’m so sorry about Aunt Earline!’ And you’d wonder how TF she knew

“But you’d be kinda mad bc you TOLD Aunt Earline & she didn’t believe you so you lowkey show the flowers to your cousins & they say ‘Who’s Kelly Clarkson?’ You’d say: ‘cool ass white girl I met in Starbucks… And your cousins ask what it has to do with Aunt Earline

“And you can’t really explain because you’ve never heard her sing and only saw 2 seconds of her show so you say ‘Aunt Earline fucks with Kelly Clarkson & for the rest of your life your cousins think you took auntie’s death really hard & you date white girls who say ‘OMG’ a lot.

“This tweet is based on a true story”

(You can read his entire thread here and enjoy the comments from those who also love Clarkson.)

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images