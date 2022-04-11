Kelly Clarkson Covers ABBA, Backstreet Boys, Don McLean, and More

What could be better than Kelly Clarkson covering ABBA?

The answer: Clarkson covering ABBA and a handful of other popular songs from artists like the Backstreet Boys, Don McLean, and many more.

That’s right, in this past week’s installments of her popular “Kellyoke” singing series on her beloved daytime television show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson gave fans a handful of renditions of songs from big-name artists like McLean and others.

Let’s check out the songs from the latest Kellyokes here below, shall we?

To begin the week, Clarkson covered the rollicking song “Dancing In The Street,” by Martha And The Vandellas. The rendition shows off Clarkson’s big, full singing voice.

As her week of shows progressed, Clarkson took on some more head-bobbing tunes, including “Vincent,” by Don McLean and “Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely” by the popular boy band, the Backstreet Boys.

To cap off the week, Clarkson offered two more stellar covers, including “Dancing Queen” by ABBA and “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins. If those songs don’t get you up and out of your chair, we don’t know what will.

Check back in with American Songwriter next week for a full recap of Clarkson’s Kellyoke triumphs from the week of shows ahead. Go Kelly!